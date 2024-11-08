EnLink Midstream downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The firm says the recent run in EnLink’s share price likely sufficiently compensates investors for the probability-weighted premium Oneok (OKE) could pay. There remains the probability that Oneok could pay up and pay more for EnLink, but there is also a reasonable argument that the $14.90 per share GIP received should be on the high end of what Oneok pays, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

