EnLink Midstream Climbs After Turning To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the quarter, compared to net loss last year. Total revenues for the period more than doubled. The Dallas-based oil and gas midstream company also provided earnings outlook for 2022.

Looking ahead to 2022, the differentiated energy company expects net income in a range of $230-$310 million.

Currently, shares are at $8.86, up 6.42 percent from the previous close of $8.33 on a volume of 597,840. The shares have traded in a range of $3.85-$9.01 on average volume of 2,382,861.

