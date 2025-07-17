Enlightify Inc. Announces Strategic $20 Million Investment in Cyber Blockchain Ecosystem

Enlightify Inc. announces a strategic investment of up to $20 million in Cyber, enhancing its portfolio in decentralized AI and social infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

Enlightify Inc. announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in Cyber, a prominent blockchain ecosystem focusing on decentralized AI and social infrastructure. The investment is motivated by Cyber's technological leadership in social applications, its unique position as one of the largest decentralized social networks in the Web3 space, and its comprehensive suite of products like Cyber.AI and Surf AI. This move is part of Enlightify's diversification strategy, as it aims to enhance long-term shareholder value while exploring opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem amidst rising demand for data ownership. Enlightify plans to acquire Cyber tokens gradually over the next year, using a dollar-cost averaging strategy to manage price volatility and holding the assets as long-term investments.

Potential Positives

Enlightify's strategic investment of up to $20 million in Cyber positions the company to leverage growth in the rapidly evolving decentralized social networking sector.

The investment aligns with Enlightify's diversification strategy, potentially creating long-term value for shareholders as they venture into the digital asset ecosystem.

Cyber's unique market positioning as a leading decentralized social network enhances Enlightify's technological leadership and innovation capabilities.

The structured investment plan, utilizing dollar-cost averaging, helps mitigate short-term price volatility for Enlightify while allowing for active management of the digital assets.

Potential Negatives

Investment in Cyber, a cryptocurrency, may expose Enlightify to volatility and market risks associated with digital assets, creating potential financial instability.

The company’s focus on a blockchain investment could divert attention and resources from its core agricultural business, risking operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The press release makes a forward-looking statement, indicating potential for significant uncertainties and risks that could negatively impact the company’s projected growth and performance.

FAQ

What is Enlightify's recent investment in Cyber?

Enlightify announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in Cyber, a leading blockchain ecosystem for decentralized AI and social infrastructure.

Why did Enlightify invest in Cyber?

The investment is driven by Cyber's technological leadership, unique market positioning, comprehensive ecosystem, and high growth potential in decentralized social networking.

How will Enlightify manage its investment in Cyber tokens?

Enlightify plans to acquire Cyber tokens in stages over 12 months using a dollar-cost averaging strategy to mitigate short-term price volatility.

What are Cyber's main products?

Cyber's core products include Cyber Network (a Layer 2 solution), Cyber AI (a specialized AI model), and Surf (an AI-powered crypto command center).

What is the market capitalization of Cyber?

As of public market data, Cyber has a current market capitalization of approximately $71 million, with a total supply of 100 million tokens.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



XI’AN, CHINA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) (“Enlightify” or the “Company”), today announced a strategic investment of up to $20 million in Cyber, the native token of Cyber, a leading blockchain ecosystem in decentralized AI and social infrastructure.





Enlightify’s investment in Cyber is driven by several key considerations:







Technological Leadership: Cyber operates Cyber Network, an Ethereum Layer‑2 specifically optimized for social applications, integrating AI and rich social data to deliver a smarter and more efficient Web3 user experience.



Technological Leadership: Cyber operates Cyber Network, an Ethereum Layer‑2 specifically optimized for social applications, integrating AI and rich social data to deliver a smarter and more efficient Web3 user experience.



Unique Market Positioning: As one of the earliest and largest decentralized social networks in the Web3 space, Cyber empowers users with unprecedented control over digital identity, content ownership, and social connections.



Unique Market Positioning: As one of the earliest and largest decentralized social networks in the Web3 space, Cyber empowers users with unprecedented control over digital identity, content ownership, and social connections.



Comprehensive Ecosystem: In addition to its network layer, Cyber has developed a full suite of products, including Cyber.AI and the Surf AI agent, forming a complete value chain from infrastructure to application.



Comprehensive Ecosystem: In addition to its network layer, Cyber has developed a full suite of products, including Cyber.AI and the Surf AI agent, forming a complete value chain from infrastructure to application.



High Growth Potential: With increasing awareness of data ownership and the growing adoption of Web3 technologies, the decentralized social networking sector is expected to enter a period of rapid growth.







Mr. Jian Huang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enlightify, stated: “We are excited to announce our strategic investment plan in Cyber. As a company committed to innovation and technological advancement, we believe that Web3 and decentralized social networks represent the next significant phase in the evolution of the internet. Cyber has demonstrated impressive technical strength and market potential in this area.”





“This investment aligns with our diversification strategy and our mission to create long-term value for shareholders. By participating in the rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem, we aim to seize emerging opportunities while maintaining our core competitive strengths in traditional agriculture and fertilizer businesses.” He added.







Investment Details







Enlightify plans to acquire Cyber tokens in stages over the next 12 months, depending on market conditions and internal cash flow availability. The total investment will not exceed $20 million, and the Company will adopt a dollar-cost averaging strategy to mitigate short-term price volatility.





Enlightify intends to hold the purchased Cyber tokens as a long-term investment and will classify them as digital assets under applicable accounting standards. The Company will regularly review the investment’s performance and adjust as needed based on market conditions and corporate strategy.







About Cyber







Cyber is a blockchain ecosystem building AI and decentralized social infrastructure.





Its core products include:









Cyber Network



| A Layer 2 enabling new interactions between humans and beyond.



| A Layer 2 enabling new interactions between humans and beyond.





Cyber AI



| A specialized AI model built to understand the crypto end-to-end.



| A specialized AI model built to understand the crypto end-to-end.





Surf



| Your crypto command center combining research, signals, and execution in one AI-powered interface to help you move faster and make better decisions.







The CYBER token serves as the native utility for Cyber and is used for governance, staking rewards, and ecosystem incentives. As of public market data, Cyber has a current market capitalization of approximately $71 million, with a total supply of 100 million tokens.







About Enlightify Inc.







The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (“Jinong”), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd (“Gufeng”) and variable interest entities. In 2023, the Company started to purchase digital asset mining machines and established Antaeus Tech Inc. (“Antaeus”) in the State of Delaware and mined digital assets bitcoins in the State of Texas.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company’s business, products and financial results. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions; development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the Company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Company’s protections for innovative products; the exposure to litigation and/or regulatory actions, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Safe Harbor Statement and the risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. Enlightify undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law or regulations.





For more information, please contact:





Enlightify Inc.





Tel: +86-29-88266383





Email:



info@cgagri.com







SOURCE Enlightify Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.