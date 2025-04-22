Enlight Renewable To Supply $105 Mln Electricity To Vishay For 12 Years

(RTTNews) - Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT.TA), an Israel-based renewable energy platform, announced that it has signed an agreement with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) for the supply of electricity valued at approximately $105 million for 12 years.

The shares of Vishay are increasing in the pre-market trading.

The agreement is aimed at lowering its electricity costs in Israel.

Vishay has joined several major Israeli organizations, such as the Weizmann Institute of Science, NTA, Amdocs, Big Shopping Centers, SodaStream, and Applied Materials in signing clean electricity supply deals with Enlight in recent months.

In the pre-market trading, Enlight is 4.97% higher at $11.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Enlight is currently trading 0.09% higher at ILA 5765 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

