Markets
ENLT

Enlight Renewable To Supply $105 Mln Electricity To Vishay For 12 Years

April 22, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT.TA), an Israel-based renewable energy platform, announced that it has signed an agreement with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) for the supply of electricity valued at approximately $105 million for 12 years.

The shares of Vishay are increasing in the pre-market trading.

The agreement is aimed at lowering its electricity costs in Israel.

Vishay has joined several major Israeli organizations, such as the Weizmann Institute of Science, NTA, Amdocs, Big Shopping Centers, SodaStream, and Applied Materials in signing clean electricity supply deals with Enlight in recent months.

In the pre-market trading, Enlight is 4.97% higher at $11.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Enlight is currently trading 0.09% higher at ILA 5765 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENLT
VSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.