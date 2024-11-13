Enlight Renewable raises FY24 revenue view to $355M-$370M from $345M-$360M

FY24 consensus $354.57M. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $255M-$270M from $245M-$260M. 90% of 2024’s expected generation output will be sold at fixed prices either through hedges or PPAs. Commenting on the outlook, Enlight CFO Nir Yehuda noted, “our financial performance has been very strong over the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. As a result, we are raising our guidance ranges of our financial outlook for the full year.”

