Enlight Renewable price target raised to $21 from $20 at Barclays

November 15, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Enlight Renewable (ENLT) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a beat for the quarter, which accompanied a raise to full-year guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite the policy uncertainty post election, Enlight continued to bring projects to the finish line while replenishing the Mature portion of its portfolio with additional projects.

