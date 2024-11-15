Enlight Renewable price target raised to $21 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Enlight Renewable (ENLT) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a beat for the quarter, which accompanied a raise to full-year guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that despite the policy uncertainty post election, Enlight continued to bring projects to the finish line while replenishing the Mature portion of its portfolio with additional projects.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.