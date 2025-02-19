Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Results for 2024, Exceeding Guidance

Enlight Renewable Energy reports a 53% revenue increase for 2024, despite a 32% decline in net income.

Quiver AI Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting significant growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA, with total revenues reaching $399 million for the year, a 53% increase compared to the previous year. However, net income fell by 32% to $67 million due to substantial one-time items in 2023. For the fourth quarter alone, revenues rose to $104 million, up 35% year over year, but net income dropped to $8 million, down 48%. CEO Gilad Yavetz emphasized the company's diversified operations across solar, wind, and energy storage, and detailed ambitious plans for 2025, projecting revenues of $490-510 million and adjusted EBITDA of $360-380 million. The company also outlined its extensive project portfolio, with significant capacity under development aimed at achieving an $1 billion annual revenue run rate by 2028.

Potential Positives

Full year 2024 revenues and income reached $399 million, up 53% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $289 million, marking a 49% increase year over year.

The company reported that its actual revenues and adjusted EBITDA for 2024 exceeded original guidance by 15% and 18%, respectively.

Projected revenues for 2025 are between $490 million and $510 million, a 25% increase from 2024, indicating strong anticipated growth.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 48% year-over-year, indicating potential profitability issues.

Net income for the full year also saw a significant decline of 32%, which raises concerns about overall financial health despite revenue growth.

The heavy reliance on tax benefits for revenue ($21 million from U.S. tax benefits) could indicate a vulnerability in sustaining revenue without such benefits in the future.

FAQ

What were Enlight Renewable Energy's Q4 2024 financial results?

Enlight reported Q4 2024 revenues of $104 million, a 35% increase year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA of $65 million, up 31%.

How did full year 2024 compare to previous years?

In 2024, Enlight's revenues reached $399 million, a 53% increase from 2023, but net income fell 32% to $67 million.

What is Enlight Renewable Energy's guidance for 2025?

The company projects revenues between $490 million and $510 million in 2025, representing a 25% increase from 2024.

What technologies does Enlight focus on for renewable energy?

Enlight operates across solar, wind, and energy storage technologies, contributing to its diversified operations on three continents.

What is the total capacity of Enlight's project portfolio?

Enlight's total project portfolio includes 20 GW of generation capacity and 35.8 GWh of energy storage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $ENLT stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





All of the amounts disclosed in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted







TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The Company’searnings conference calland webcast will be held today at 8:00 AM ET. Registration links to both the call and the webcast can be found at the end of this earnings release.











The entire suite of the Company’s 4Q24 financial results can be found on our IR website at







https://enlightenergy.co.il/data/financial-reports/























Financial Highlights









Full year 2024









Revenues and income of $399m, up 53% year over year



Revenues and income of $399m, up 53% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $289m, up 49% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA of $289m, up 49% year over year



Net income of $67m, down 32% year over year



Net income of $67m, down 32% year over year



Cash flow from operations of $193, up 29% year over year









3 months ending December 31, 2024









Revenues and income of $104m, up 35% year over year



Revenues and income of $104m, up 35% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $65m, up 31% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA of $65m, up 31% year over year



Net income of $8m, down 48% year over year



Net income of $8m, down 48% year over year



Cash flow from operations of $36m, up 49% year over year







________________________









1



The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2

















For the twelve months ended

















For the three months ended













($ millions)









31/12/2024









31/12/2023









% change









31/12/2024









31/12/2023









% change











Revenue and Income





399





261





53%





104





77





35%









Net Income





67





98





(32%)





8





16





(48%)









Adjusted EBITDA





289





194





49%





65





50





31%









Cash Flow from Operating Activities





193





150





29%





36





24





49%



















In 2023 the net income contained substantial one-time items



In 2023 the net income contained substantial one-time items



A detailed analysis of financial results appears below









2024 Guidance vs Actual Results









Reported revenues and income for 2024 was 15% higher than the Company’s original guidance at the midpoint.



Reported revenues and income for 2024 was 15% higher than the Company’s original guidance at the midpoint.



Reported Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was 18% higher than the Company’s original guidance at the midpoint.













Revenues and Income and Adjusted EBITDA includes $21m of U.S. tax benefits







“We are proud to conclude 2024 with outstanding financial results that surpassed both our targets and analysts' forecasts,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy.





“Enlight continues to grow thanks to its diversified and innovative operations, spanning three continents and employing the three main technologies of the industry: solar, wind, and energy storage.





“The year 2025 represents another leap forward for us, as a massive capacity of 4.7 FGW – with a total investment of $5.5bn – will be under various stages of construction. Together with the Company's operating portfolio, this will secure approximately 90% of the Company's ambitious growth plan: to reach operating capacity of 8.6 FGW by the end of 2027. This plan will bring Enlight to an annual revenue rate of over $1bn by 2028, tripling the business in just three years.





“We expect that the average return on equity for the vast asset portfolio that will become operational by 2027 will exceed 15%. Our three-year growth plan is already reflected in our 2025 guidance: we project revenues and income in the range of $490-510 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $360-380 million, a 25% increase.”







Portfolio Review









Enlight’s total portfolio is comprised of 20 GW of generation capacity and 35.8 GWh storage (30.2 FGW



2



)



Enlight’s total portfolio is comprised of 20 GW of generation capacity and 35.8 GWh storage (30.2 FGW )



Of this, the Mature portfolio component (including operating projects, projects under construction or pre-construction) contains 6.1 GW generation capacity and 8.6 GWh of storage (8.6 FGW)



Of this, the Mature portfolio component (including operating projects, projects under construction or pre-construction) contains 6.1 GW generation capacity and 8.6 GWh of storage (8.6 FGW)



Within the Mature portfolio component, the operating component has 2.5 GW of generation capacity and 1.9 GWh of storage (3.0 FGW)







The full composition of the portfolio appears in the following table:











Component









Status









FGW







2











Annual recurring revenues ($m)





3











Operating





Commercial operation





3.0





~500



4











Under Construction





Under construction





1.8





~175









Pre-Construction





0-12 months to start of construction





3.8





~385











Total Mature Portfolio









Mature









8.6









1,060~











Advanced Development





13-24 months to start of construction





7





-









Development





2+ years to start of construction





14.7





-











Total Portfolio

















30.2









-











________________________









2



FGW (Factored GW) is a consolidated metric combining generation and storage capacity into a uniform figure based on the ratio of construction costs. The company’s current weighted average construction cost ratio is 3.5 GWh of storage per 1 GW of generation: FGW = GW + GWh / 3.5







3



Does not include income from tax benefits for under construction and pre-construction projects.











4



Based on the midpoint of 2025 guidance.















Operating component of the portfolio: 3 FGW







Start of commercial operations of 1.1 FGW in 2024, including projects Atrisco in the U.S., Pupin and Tapolca in Europe, the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster in MENA. These additions contribute approximately $100m to the annual revenue run rate.

















Under Construction component of the portfolio: 1.8 FGW







Consists of three projects in the U.S. with a total capacity of 1.4 FGW; the Gecama Solar project in Spain with a capacity of 0.3 FGW; and a solar and storage cluster in Israel. 35% of the cluster is expected to reach operations in 2025, with the rest commissioning in 2026.





Projects under construction are expected to contribute $175m to the annual revenue run rate during their first full year of operation.

















Pre-construction component of the portfolio: 3.8 FGW







Two mega projects in the U.S., Snowflake and CO Bar, with a combined capacity of 2.6 FGW will begin construction in 2025 and are expected to contribute $246m to revenues on an annualized basis.





Nardo, a stand alone storage project in Italy with a capacity of 0.25 FGW, is expected to begin construction in 2H25 and contribute $31m to revenues on an annualized basis.

















Advanced Development component of the portfolio component: 7 FGW







5.3 FGW in the U.S., with 100% of the capacity having passed completion of the System Impact Study, the most important study of the grid connection process, significantly de-risking the portfolio.





The U.S. portfolio includes several mega-projects and follow-ons to Mature projects, such as Cedar Island (1.4 FGW), Snowflake B (1.2 FGW), and Atrisco 2 (0.7 FGW).





These projects reflect the Company's “Connect and Expand” strategy, leveraging existing grid infrastructure with the development of new ones, thereby reducing construction costs and project risks while improving project returns.





0.7 FGW in Europe, focused on Italy, Spain, and Croatia.





1 FGW in MENA, focused on solar and storage projects and stand alone storage facilities, including approximately 0.5 FGW that won availability tariffs as part of the Israel Electricity Authority's first high voltage storage availability tariff tender.

















Development component of the portfolio: 14.7 FGW







10 FGW in the U.S. with broad geographic presence, including the PJM, WECC, SPP and MISO regions.





2.7 FGW in Europe, focused on Italy, Spain, Croatia and entry into stand-alone storage operations in Poland.





2 FGW in MENA, focused on solar combined storage projects and stand alone storage facilities.















Projected COD Timeline for the Mature Portfolio





5















________________________









5



Additional projects currently classified in the Advanced Development portfolio are expected to reach commercial operation by 2027, however they are not included in this forecast













Mature Portfolio Components Expected to Generate Annualized Revenues of Over $1bn





6















All the projects in the plan are expected to be completed by the end of 2027





________________________









6



The projection is based on 2025 guidance, and only includes additional revenue growth from the sale of electricity from projects under construction and in pre-construction status.













Financing Activities









Financial closings totaling $1.1bn in Europe and the US occurred during 2024, supporting the construction of projects with 470 MW and 2,100 MWh capacity.



Financial closings totaling $1.1bn in Europe and the US occurred during 2024, supporting the construction of projects with 470 MW and 2,100 MWh capacity.



Expansion of Series D bonds totaling $178m to finance the Company's growth.



Expansion of Series D bonds totaling $178m to finance the Company's growth.



Sale of 44% of the Sunlight cluster for $50m cash at a valuation of $114m, generating a profit of up to $94m to be recognized in the first quarter of 2025. The cluster represents approximately 1% of the Company's total portfolio.



Sale of 44% of the Sunlight cluster for $50m cash at a valuation of $114m, generating a profit of up to $94m to be recognized in the first quarter of 2025. The cluster represents approximately 1% of the Company's total portfolio.



As of the date of this report, the Company maintains $350m of revolving credit facilities, of which $70m have been drawn.









2025 Guidance









Construction and commissioning









Expected commissioning of 440 MW and 1.1 GWh of capacity, which is expected to add approximately $130m to annualized revenues and $105m annualized EBITDA, starting in 2026.



Expected commissioning of 440 MW and 1.1 GWh of capacity, which is expected to add approximately $130m to annualized revenues and $105m annualized EBITDA, starting in 2026.



Starting construction on 1.8 GW and 3.9 GWh of capacity, which is expected to add over $300m in annualized revenues and over $250m in annualized EBITDA gradually through 2026-2027.









Financial guidance









Total revenues and income



7



are expected to range between $490m and $510m, a 25% increase (from the midpoint) from 2024 results. Of the projected revenues and income, 38% are expected to be denominated in ILS, 35% in EUR, and 27% in USD.



Total revenues and income are expected to range between $490m and $510m, a 25% increase (from the midpoint) from 2024 results. Of the projected revenues and income, 38% are expected to be denominated in ILS, 35% in EUR, and 27% in USD.



Adjusted EBITDA



8



is expected to range between $360m and $380m, a 28% increase (from the midpoint) from 2024 results.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $360m and $380m, a 28% increase (from the midpoint) from 2024 results.



Approximately 90% of the electricity volumes expected to be generated in 2025 will be sold at fixed prices through PPAs or hedges.







________________________









7



Total revenues and income include revenues from the sale of electricity along with income from tax benefits from US projects amounting to $60m-80m.











8



EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2.













Financial Results Analysis

















Revenue & Income by Segment





















($ thousands)









For the twelve months ended

















For the three months ended





















Segment









31/12/2024









31/12/2023









Change %









31/12/2024









31/12/2023









Change %











MENA





155,693





67,687





130%





34,086





20,738





64%









Europe





197,143





177,471





11%





49,979





50,770





(2%)









U.S.





36,608





7,712





375%





17,894





3,571





401%









Other





9,351





8,270





13%





2,143





2,009





7%











Total Revenue & Income









398,795









261,140









53





%









104,102









77,088









35





%













































Revenues & Income







In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s total revenues and income increased to $104m, up from $77m last year, a growth rate of 35% year over year. This was composed of revenues from the sale of electricity, which rose 26% to $93m compared to $74m in the same period of 2023, as well as recognition of $11m in income from tax benefits, up 230% compared to $3m in 4Q23.





The Company benefited from the revenue contribution of newly operational projects. Since the fourth quarter of 2023, 650 MW and 1,600 MWh of projects were connected to the grid and began selling electricity, including seven of the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster units in Israel, Atrisco in the U.S, Pupin in Serbia, and Tapolca in Hungary. The most important increases in revenue from the sale of electricity originated at the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster, which added $9m, followed by Atrisco, which added $6m in. In total, new projects contributed $18m to revenues from the sale of electricity





Revenues and income were distributed between MENA, Europe, and the US, with 34% denominated in Israeli Shekel, 47% in Euros, and 18% denominated in US Dollars.







Net Income







In the fourth quarter, the Company’s net income amounted to $8m compared to $16m last year, a decrease of 48% year over year. In 4Q23 the Company recorded a $12m net profit stemming from the recalculation of earnout payments linked to the acquisition of Clenera. Adjusting for this figure, the net income in 4Q23 was $4m, implying year-on-year growth of 90%.







Adjusted EBITDA





9







In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA grew by 31% to $65m compared to $50m for the same period in 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the same factors that drove the increase in revenues and income, namely new projects and the recognition of higher amounts of tax benefits. This was offset by an additional $6m in higher operating expenses linked to new projects, while company overheads rose by $5m year-on-year.





________________________









9



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please see the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation to Net Income













Conference





Call





Information







Enlight plans to hold its Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook. Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by dial-in or webcast:









Conference Call:







Please pre-register to join by conference call using the following link:









https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b595c26a5dc4208953cad5b9bb5f4e8













Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.











Webcast:







Please register and join by webcast at the following link:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74sp8fv8











The press release with the financial results as well as the investor presentation materials will be accessible from the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at





https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors/





.







Supplemental





Financial





and Other





Information







We intend to announce material information to the public through the Enlight investor relations website at





https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors





, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. We use these channels to communicate with our investors, customers, and the public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page of our website.







Non-IFRS Financial Measures







This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). A reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, finance expenses, taxes on income and share in losses of equity accounted investees and minus finance income and non-recurring portions of other income, net. For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net. Compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services reflects the profits the Company would have generated under regular operating conditions and is therefore included in Adjusted EBITDA. With respect to gains (losses) from asset disposals, as part of Enlight’s strategy to accelerate growth and reduce the need for equity financing, the Company sells parts of or the entirety of selected renewable project assets from time to time, and therefore includes realized gains or losses from these asset disposals in Adjusted EBITDA. In the case of partial assets disposals, Adjusted EBITDA includes only the actual consideration less the book value of the assets sold. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of operational performance and ongoing profitability and uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance and for planning and forecasting purposes.





Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under IFRS. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate the non-IFRS financial measures that we use differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of our non-IFRS financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measure, Net Income, and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA provided below to Net Income and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and plans, capabilities of the Company’s project portfolio and achievement of operational objectives, market opportunity, utility demand and potential growth, discussions with commercial counterparties and financing sources, pricing trends for materials, progress of Company projects, including anticipated timing of related approvals and project completion and anticipated production delays, the Company’s future financial results, expected impact from various regulatory developments and anticipated trade sanctions, expectations regarding wind production, electricity prices and windfall taxes, and Revenues and Income and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the expected timing of completion of our ongoing projects, and the Company’s anticipated cash requirements and financing plans , are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “forecasts,” “aims” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.





These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to site suitable land for, and otherwise source, renewable energy projects and to successfully develop and convert them into Operational Projects; availability of, and access to, interconnection facilities and transmission systems; our ability to obtain and maintain governmental and other regulatory approvals and permits, including environmental approvals and permits; construction delays, operational delays and supply chain disruptions leading to increased cost of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with contractors; disruptions in trade caused by political, social or economic instability in regions where our components and materials are made; our suppliers’ ability and willingness to perform both existing and future obligations; competition from traditional and renewable energy companies in developing renewable energy projects; potential slowed demand for renewable energy projects and our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; offtakers’ ability to terminate contracts or seek other remedies resulting from failure of our projects to meet development, operational or performance benchmarks; exposure to market prices in some of our offtake contracts; various technical and operational challenges leading to unplanned outages, reduced output, interconnection or termination issues; the dependence of our production and revenue on suitable meteorological and environmental conditions, and our ability to accurately predict such conditions; our ability to enforce warranties provided by our counterparties in the event that our projects do not perform as expected; government curtailment, energy price caps and other government actions that restrict or reduce the profitability of renewable energy production; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including the effects of climate change, could adversely affect wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our dependence on certain operational projects for a substantial portion of our cash flows; our ability to continue to grow our portfolio of projects through successful acquisitions; changes and advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects or upsets the expectations underlying investments in our technologies; our ability to effectively anticipate and manage cost inflation, interest rate risk, currency exchange fluctuations and other macroeconomic conditions that impact our business; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to manage legal and regulatory compliance and litigation risk across our global corporate structure; our ability to protect our business from, and manage the impact of, cyber-attacks, disruptions and security incidents, as well as acts of terrorism or war; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives or benefits for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively manage the global expansion of the scale of our business operations; our ability to perform to expectations in our new line of business involving the construction of PV systems for municipalities in Israel; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain and comply with applicable regulations with respect to international trade relations, tariffs, sanctions, export controls and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; our performance of various obligations under the terms of our indebtedness (and the indebtedness of our subsidiaries that we guarantee) and our ability to continue to secure project financing on attractive terms for our projects; limitations on our management rights and operational flexibility due to our use of tax equity arrangements; potential claims and disagreements with partners, investors and other counterparties that could reduce our right to cash flows generated by our projects; our ability to comply with increasingly complex tax laws of various jurisdictions in which we currently operate as well as the tax laws in jurisdictions in which we intend to operate in the future; the unknown effect of the dual listing of our ordinary shares on the price of our ordinary shares; various risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel, where our headquarters and some of our wind energy and solar energy projects are located; the costs and requirements of being a public company, including the diversion of management’s attention with respect to such requirements; certain provisions in our Articles of Association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as may be updated in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.





These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







About Enlight







Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.







Company Contacts







Yonah Weisz





Director IR





investors@enlightenergy.co.il





Erica Mannion or Mike Funari





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





+1 617 542 6180





investors@enlightenergy.co.il















Appendix 1 – Financial information













Consolidated Statements of Income













































For the year ended at









December 31





























2024













2023(*)





























USD in













USD in





























thousands













thousands



















Revenues











377,935











255,702









Tax benefits











20,860











5,438











Total revenues and income













398,795











261,140

































Cost of sales (**)











(80,696





)











(52,794)









Depreciation and amortization











(108,889





)











(65,796)









General and administrative expenses











(38,847





)











(31,356)









Development expenses











(11,601





)











(6,347)











Total operating expenses













(240,033





)











(156,293)









Gains from projects disposals











601











9,846









Other income, net











16,172











43,450











Operating profit













175,535











158,143

































Finance income











20,439











36,799









Finance expenses











(107,844





)











(68,143)









Total finance expenses, net











(87,405





)











(31,344)



































Profit before tax and equity loss













88,130











126,799









Share of loss of equity accounted investees











(3,350





)











(330)











Profit before income taxes













84,780











126,469









Taxes on income











(18,275





)











(28,428)











Profit for the year













66,505











98,041



































Profit for the year attributed to:



























Owners of the Company











44,209











70,924









Non-controlling interests











22,296











27,117



















66,505











98,041











Earnings per ordinary share (in USD) with a par value of





























NIS 0.1, attributable to owners of the parent Company:



























Basic earnings per share











0.37











0.61









Diluted earnings per share











0.36











0.57











Weighted average of share capital used in the





























calculation of earnings:



























Basic per share











118,293,556











115,721,346









Diluted per share











123,312,565











123,861,293

















(*) The Consolidated Statements of Income have been adjusted to present comparable information for the previous year. For additional details please see Appendix 8.





(**) Excluding depreciation and amortization



















Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of

















































December 31













December 31





















2024













2023





















USD in













USD in





















Thousands













Thousands













Assets





















































Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents











387,427











403,805









Deposits in banks











-











5,308









Restricted cash











100,090











142,695









Trade receivables











50,692











43,100









Other receivables











99,651











60,691









Current maturities of contract assets











-











8,070









Other financial assets











975











976









Assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale











81,661











-











Total current assets













720,496











664,645







































Non-current assets































Restricted cash











48,251











38,891









Other long-term receivables











61,045











32,540









Deferred costs in respect of projects











357,358











271,424









Deferred borrowing costs











276











493









Loans to investee entities











18,112











35,878









Contract assets











-











91,346









Fixed assets, net











3,699,192











2,947,369









Intangible assets, net











291,442











287,961









Deferred taxes assets











10,744











9,134









Right-of-use asset, net











210,941











121,348









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss











69,216











53,466









Other financial assets











59,812











79,426











Total non-current assets













4,826,389











3,969,276







































Total assets













5,546,885











4,633,921























Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Cont.)





































December 31





















December 31

























2024













2023





















USD in













USD in





















Thousands













Thousands













Liabilities and equity













































Current liabilities























Credit and current maturities of loans from

























banks and other financial institutions











212,246











324,666









Trade payables







161,991











105,574









Other payables







107,825











103,622









Current maturities of debentures











44,962











26,233









Current maturities of lease liability











10,240











8,113









Financial liabilities through profit or loss











-











13,860









Other financial liabilities











8,141











1,224









Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale











46,635











-











Total current liabilities













592,040











583,292



































Non-current liabilities



















Debentures







433,994











293,751









Other financial liabilities











107,865











62,020









Convertible debentures











133,056











130,566









Loans from banks and other financial institutions











1,996,137











1,702,925









Loans from non-controlling interests











75,598











92,750









Financial liabilities through profit or loss











25,844











34,524









Deferred taxes liabilities











41,792











44,941









Employee benefits







1,215











4,784









Lease liability







211,941











119,484









Deferred income related to tax equity











403,384











60,880









Asset retirement obligation











83,085











68,047











Total non-current liabilities













3,513,911











2,614,672



































Total liabilities









4,105,951











3,197,964



































Equity



























Ordinary share capital











3,308











3,293









Share premium







1,028,532











1,028,532









Capital reserves







25,273











57,730









Proceeds on account of convertible options











15,494











15,494









Accumulated profit







107,919











63,710









Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company











1,180,526











1,168,759









Non-controlling interests











260,408











267,198











Total equity









1,440,934











1,435,957











Total liabilities and equity













5,546,885











4,633,921























Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















































For the year ended at









December 31

















2024









2023

















USD in









USD in

















Thousands









Thousands





























Cash flows for operating activities



















Profit for the period







66,505







98,041



























Income and expenses not associated with cash flows:



















Depreciation and amortization







108,889







65,796









Finance expenses, net







83,560







28,805









Share-based compensation







8,360







4,970









Taxes on income







18,275







28,428









Tax benefits







(20,860





)







(5,438)









Other income, net







(4,963





)







(46,991)









Company’s share in losses of investee partnerships







3,350







330















196,611







75,900



























Changes in assets and liabilities items:



















Change in other receivables







12,261







(3,241)









Change in trade receivables







(9,892





)







(2,841)









Change in other payables







294







6,382









Change in trade payables







746







15,474















3,409







15,774

























Interest receipts







12,684







12,490









Interest paid







(74,891





)







(54,469)









Income Tax paid







(11,246





)







(12,236)









Repayment of contract assets







-







14,120



























Net cash from operating activities









193,072







149,620



























Cash flows for investing activities



















Sale (Acquisition) of consolidated entities, net







1,871







(6,975)









Changes in restricted cash and bank deposits, net







29,959







(53,131)









Purchase, development, and construction in respect of projects







(899,257





)







(730,976)









Loans provided and Investment in investees







(26,444





)







(28,174)









Payments on account of acquisition of consolidated entity







(32,777





)







(5,728)









Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets measured at fair value

















through profit or loss, net







(14,719





)







26,919











Net cash used in investing activities









(941,367





)







(798,065)























Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.)





















For the year ended at









December 31

















2024









2023

















USD in









USD in

















Thousands









Thousands





























Cash flows from financing activities



















Receipt of loans from banks and other financial institutions







939,627







623,927









Repayment of loans from banks and other financial institutions







(699,586





)







(203,499)









Issuance of debentures







177,914







83,038









Repayment of debentures







(26,016





)







(14,735)









Dividends and distributions by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests







(25,534





)







(13,328)









Proceeds from investments by tax-equity investors







410,845







198,758









Repayment of tax equity investment







(839





)







(82,721)









Deferred borrowing costs







(21,637





)







(1,984)









Receipt of loans from non-controlling interests







-







274









Repayment of loans from non-controlling interests







(2,960





)







(1,485)









Increase in holding rights of consolidated entity







(169





)







-









Issuance of shares







-







266,451









Exercise of share options







15







9









Repayment of lease liability







(5,852





)







(4,848)









Proceeds from investment in entities by non-controlling interest







179







5,448



























Net cash from financing activities









745,987







855,305



























Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(2,308





)







206,860



























Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









403,805







193,869



























Changes in cash of disposal groups classified as held for sale









(5,753





)







-



























Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents









(8,317





)







3,076



























Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









387,427







403,805























Information related to Segmental Reporting

















For the year ended December 31, 2024

















MENA(**)













Europe(**)













USA













Total reportable segments













Others













Total

















USD in thousands











Revenues







155,693













197,143













15,748













368,584













9,351













377,935











Tax benefits







-













-













20,860













20,860













-













20,860













Total revenues and income









155,693













197,143













36,608













389,444













9,351













377,935

































































Segment adjusted EBITDA









123,724













165,385













33,539













322,648













4,141













326,789

























Reconciliations of unallocated amounts:















Headquarter costs (*)







(37,774





)











Intersegment profit







100











Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation







(117,249





)











Other incomes not attributed to segments







3,669













Operating profit









175,535











Finance income







20,439











Finance expenses







(107,844





)











Share in the losses of equity accounted investees







(3,350





)













Profit before income taxes









84,780



















(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).





(**) Due to the Company's organizational restructuring, the Chief Operation Decision Maker (CODM) now reviews the group’s results by segmenting them into four business units: MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Europe, the US, and Management and Construction. Consequently, the Central/Eastern Europe and Western Europe segments have been consolidated into the "Europe" segment, and the Israel segment has been incorporated into the MENA segment. The comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2023, have been updated accordingly.















Information related to Segmental Reporting

















For the year ended December 31, 2023

















MENA













Europe













USA













Total reportable segments













Others













Total

















USD in thousands











Revenues







67,687













177,471













2,274













247,432













8,270













255,702











Tax benefits







-













-













5,438













5,438













-













5,438













Total revenues and income









67,687













177,471













7,712













252,870













8,270













261,140

































































Segment adjusted EBITDA









71,350













150,677













12,133













234,160













3,035













237,195

























Reconciliations of unallocated amounts:















Headquarter costs (*)







(30,434





)











Intersegment profit







1,587











Repayment of contract asset under concession arrangements







(14,120





)











Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation







(70,766





)











Other incomes not attributed to segments







34,681













Operating profit









158,143











Finance income







36,799











Finance expenses







(68,143





)











Share in the losses of equity accounted investees







(330





)













Profit before income taxes









126,469



















(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).















Appendix 2 - Reconciliations between Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA















($ thousands)















For the year ended

















For the three months





















December 31













ended December 31





















2024













2023

















2024













2023













Net Income (loss)















66,505









98,041









8,372









16,202









Depreciation and amortization









108,889









65,796









30,912









21,611









Share based compensation









8,360









4,970









2,333









970









Finance income









(20,439)









(36,799)









(2,140)









7,581









Finance expenses









107,844









68,143









22,008









16,344









Non-recurring other income (*)









(3,669)









(34,681)









-









(15,718)









Share of losses of equity accounted investees









3,350









330









1,613









(137)









Taxes on income









18,275









28,428









2,121









2,934











Adjusted EBITDA

















289,115













194,228













65,219













49,787



















































* For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net.





















The Company has changed its presentation of its Income Statement, which includes the presentation of specified items that have been previously included within other income (i.e. tax equity). The Company believes that such presentation provides a more relevant information and better reflects the measurement of its financial performance. The Company applied such change retrospectively.







Appendix 3 –





Debentures Covenants









Debentures Covenants







As of December 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series C-F Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:









Minimum equity









The company's equity shall be maintained at no less than NIS 200 million so long as debentures E remain outstanding, no less than NIS 375 million so long as debentures F remain outstanding, and NIS 1,250 million so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding.





As of December 31, 2024, the company’s equity amounted to NIS 5,255 million.









Net financial debt to net CAP









The ratio of standalone net financial debt to net CAP shall not exceed 70% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures E and F remain outstanding, and shall not exceed 65% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding.





As of December 31, 2024, the net financial debt to net CAP ratio, as defined above, stands at 37%.









Net financial debt to EBITDA









So long as debentures E and F remain outstanding, standalone financial debt shall not exceed NIS 10 million, and the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 18 for more than two consecutive financial periods.





For as long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 15 for more than two consecutive financial periods.





As of December 31, 2024, the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio, as defined above, stands at 9.









Equity to balance sheet









The standalone equity to total balance sheet ratio shall be maintained at no less than 20% and 25%, respectively, for two consecutive financial periods for as long as debentures E and F, and debentures C and D remain outstanding.





As of December 31, 2024, the equity to balance sheet ratio, as defined above, stands at 55%.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:











https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16dfdaab-3b06-4494-a529-7e4b98cd6ad8

















https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4d568ee-77b0-4eab-b7ef-c865a4a26d0e

















https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae07b0d5-09c7-404f-a71d-70494b2b64ca









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.