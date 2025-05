Enlight Renewable Energy to Host Conference Call on "Enlight and the IRA Transition" for Investors on May 29, 2025

Enlight Renewable Energy will hold a conference call on May 29 to discuss growth potential amid U.S. renewable energy tax credit policy changes.

Enlight Renewable Energy, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, has announced a conference call scheduled for May 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its recently released investor presentation titled "Enlight and the IRA Transition." During the call, management will highlight the company's growth potential linked to the assessment of U.S. renewable energy tax credits. The session will include prepared remarks followed by a Q&A segment, and interested parties can access the presentation and a replay of the call via the company’s website. Enlight, founded in 2008, engages in developing, financing, constructing, and operating utility-scale renewable energy projects, particularly in solar, wind, and energy storage across various countries.

Potential Positives

Enlight Renewable Energy is hosting a conference call to discuss the growth potential of the Company in relation to the U.S. renewable energy tax credits policy, indicating proactive engagement with investors.

The event showcases Enlight's commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The investor presentation highlights Enlight's strategic focus on the IRA Transition and the opportunities it presents, potentially attracting more interest in its shares.

Enlight's operations across significant renewable energy segments and multiple countries position it well within the growing renewable energy market.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions multiple risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to execute on its renewable energy projects, which may lead to concerns among investors regarding the company's stability and growth potential.

Forward-looking statements are accompanied by extensive cautionary language, which may indicate a lack of confidence in achieving projected outcomes, potentially undermining investor trust.

The reliance on governmental approvals and incentives suggests vulnerability to changes in policy, which could impact the company's operational viability and financial performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Enlight conference call?

The conference call aims to discuss "Enlight and the IRA Transition," focusing on growth potential in renewable energy tax credits.

When will the Enlight conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I join the Enlight conference call?

Participants can join via conference call or webcast using the provided links and numbers in the press release.

Where can I access the investor presentation?

The investor presentation is accessible on Enlight's website at the specified URL in the press release.

What sectors does Enlight operate in?

Enlight operates in solar, wind, and energy storage sectors across multiple countries, including the U.S. and Israel.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”, "the Company”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading renewable energy platform, announces that it will host a conference call to discuss “Enlight and the IRA Transition,” an investor presentation



published



today.





The call will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Enlight’s management will provide an overview of the growth potential for the Company reflected in the current review of U.S. renewable energy tax credits policy. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.





The investor presentation and an archived version of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at



https://enlightenergy.co.il/data/investors-conference/







Participants may join by conference call or webcast:







Conference Call











Date:





Thursday, May 29, 2025









Time:





8:00 a.m. ET









United States/Canada Toll Free:





1-877-269-7751









International Toll:





+1-201-389-0908























Webcast







Please register and join the live webcast using the link below:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1722533&tp_key=e4b5a3b592









About Enlight







Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at



www.enlightenergy.co.il



.







Investor Contact







Yonah Weisz





Director IR





investors@enlightenergy.co.il





Erica Mannion or Mike Funari





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





+1 617 542 6180





investors@enlightenergy.co.il







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations relating to the Project, the PPA and the related interconnection agreement and lease option, and the completion timeline for the Project, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “forecasts,” “aims” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to site suitable land for, and otherwise source, renewable energy projects and to successfully develop and convert them into Operational Projects; availability of, and access to, interconnection facilities and transmission systems; our ability to obtain and maintain governmental and other regulatory approvals and permits, including environmental approvals and permits; construction delays, operational delays and supply chain disruptions leading to increased cost of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with contractors; our suppliers’ ability and willingness to perform both existing and future obligations; competition from traditional and renewable energy companies in developing renewable energy projects; potential slowed demand for renewable energy projects and our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; offtakers’ ability to terminate contracts or seek other remedies resulting from failure of our projects to meet development, operational or performance benchmarks; various technical and operational challenges leading to unplanned outages, reduced output, interconnection or termination issues; the dependence of our production and revenue on suitable meteorological and environmental conditions, and our ability to accurately predict such conditions; our ability to enforce warranties provided by our counterparties in the event that our projects do not perform as expected; government curtailment, energy price caps and other government actions that restrict or reduce the profitability of renewable energy production; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including the effects of climate change, could adversely affect wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our dependence on certain operational projects for a substantial portion of our cash flows; our ability to continue to grow our portfolio of projects through successful acquisitions; changes and advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects or upsets the expectations underlying investments in our technologies; our ability to effectively anticipate and manage cost inflation, interest rate risk, currency exchange fluctuations and other macroeconomic conditions that impact our business; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to manage legal and regulatory compliance and litigation risk across our global corporate structure; our ability to protect our business from, and manage the impact of, cyber-attacks, disruptions and security incidents, as well as acts of terrorism or war; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain and comply with applicable regulations with respect to international trade relations, the impact of tariffs on the cost of construction and our ability to mitigate such impact, , sanctions, export controls and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; our performance of various obligations under the terms of our indebtedness (and the indebtedness of our subsidiaries that we guarantee) and our ability to continue to secure project financing on attractive terms for our projects; limitations on our management rights and operational flexibility due to our use of tax equity arrangements; potential claims and disagreements with partners, investors and other counterparties that could reduce our right to cash flows generated by our projects; our ability to comply with tax laws of various jurisdictions in which we currently operate as well as the tax laws in jurisdictions in which we intend to operate in the future; the unknown effect of the dual listing of our ordinary shares on the price of our ordinary shares; various risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel; the costs and requirements of being a public company, including the diversion of management’s attention with respect to such requirements; certain provisions in our Articles of Association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.





These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



