Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (Symbol: ENLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.48, changing hands as high as $16.65 per share. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENLT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.09 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.65.

