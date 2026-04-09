Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Price Target Increased by 1,438.15% to 0.84

The average one-year price target for Enlight Renewable Energy (NasdaqGS:ENLT) has been revised to $0.84 / share. This is an increase of 1,438.15% from the prior estimate of $0.05 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.83 to a high of $0.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.82% from the latest reported closing price of $71.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlight Renewable Energy. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 35.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLT is 0.50%, an increase of 106.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 40,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 9,890K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,247K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 49.44% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 5,837K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,984K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,048K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 2,723K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,631K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.