Enlight Renewable Energy Appoints Adi Leviatan To Succeed Gilad Yavetz As CEO

(RTTNews) - Renewable energy platform Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) announced Wednesday that Gilad Yavetz, Enlight's Co-Founder and current CEO, will transition to a full-time role as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Adi Leviatan will be appointed as the company's next CEO.

Leviatan brings more than two decades of senior executive experience in global corporations. In her most recent role at 3M, she led a business division with approximately 700 employees across five continents and annual revenues of $1.5 billion.

Yavetz will continue working closely with the CEO, board, leadership team and employees to further scale Enlight's business. As Chairman, he will remain fully engaged and committed to Enlight's continued growth.

Yair Seroussi, who has served as Chairman of the Board for the past seven years, will assume the role of Vice Chairman. Seroussi will continue to support Enlight's executive management and subsidiaries, contributing his extensive expertise in strategy and finance.

The transition, effective October 1, 2025, comes with an organizational, operational, and leadership infrastructure primed for significant growth.

The transition of Yavetz into the role of Executive Chairman, alongside the appointment of Leviatan as CEO, brings deep and global experience from a Fortune 100 industrial and technology company, as well as 15 years of senior leadership at McKinsey & Co.

