News & Insights

Markets
ENLC

ENLC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/26/24

January 24, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/24, EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1325, payable on 2/9/24. As a percentage of ENLC's recent stock price of $11.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of EnLink Midstream LLC to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when ENLC shares open for trading on 1/26/24.

ENLC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

EnLink Midstream LLC 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ENLC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.455 per share, with $13.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05.

In Wednesday trading, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Stocks
 DOL Average Annual Return
 EMBH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.