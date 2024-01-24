ENLC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/26/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/24, EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1325, payable on 2/9/24. As a percentage of ENLC's recent stock price of $11.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of EnLink Midstream LLC to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when ENLC shares open for trading on 1/26/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENLC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.455 per share, with $13.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05.

In Wednesday trading, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

