Enkraft seeks special auditor to see if ABO Wind breached disclosure rules

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - Activist energy fund Enkraft is seeking to appoint a special auditor at ABO Wind AB9.DE to examine whether the German renewables firm informed shareholders too late about plans to effectively consolidate power among its main owners.

If such an auditor is appointed and decides ABO Wind did breach disclosure rules, it could strengthen the hand of investors in any potential lawsuits against the company.

However, it seems unlikely Enkraft's proposal will be adopted at ABO Wind's annual general meeting on April 30 as the group's main owners hold a majority of shares.

ABO Wind last year unveiled plans to change into a so-called KGaA entity, which would effectively boost the influence of the families of its two founders that jointly hold 52% of the group.

Enkraft, which owns around 5% of ABO Wind, says it took the group less than a week from saying it was considering the plan to deciding its was beneficial to stakeholders. Shares in ABO Wind plunged after the initial announcement.

"There are indications that the change of legal form may have been planned for a much longer period of time," Enkraft said in a letter to ABO Wind seen by Reuters, referring to the first announcement dated June 1, 2023.

ABO Wind said it immediately informed markets about its plans.

Under German corporate rules, companies are obliged to swiftly inform capital markets about potentially market-moving information or risk potential lawsuits seeking damages claims.

Investors, for example, have sued Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and main owner Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE for suspected market manipulation, alleging they informed markets too late about the carmaker's rigging of diesel engine emissions tests. Volkswagen and Porsche SE have denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Mark Potter)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.