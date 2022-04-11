Markets
Enjoy Technology CFO Fareed Khan Quits

(RTTNews) - Enjoy Technology, Inc. (ENJY), a consumer brands supplier, on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Fareed Khan will step down to pursue other opportunities.

Subsequently, Cal Hoagland, an experienced finance chief, has been named as CFO on interim basis.

Enjoy said it is only the look out for a suitable candidate to succeed Khan who will remain with the company until end of April.

Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy, said: "Cal brings decades of CFO experience to this position and I believe his financial acumen, accounting expertise and track record with growth-oriented companies like Enjoy will be strong assets to our team during this transition…"

