Enjin’s New Minecraft Plug-in Lets Players Spawn Blockchain Assets
Minecraft, one of the worldâs most popular video games, has a new plug-in enabling players to place blockchain assets directly into their servers.
Built by gaming startup Enjin, EnjinCraft is an open-source blockchain plugin that enables players to spawn assets in the Minecraft Java Edition without the need to write any code.
The tool works by dropping the EnjinCraft file into a playerâs server âplug-insâ folder, where they can then begin integrating and distributing blockchain assets in the form of tokens.
Related: Handshake Domains Bring in $10M as Race for Censorship-Resistant Websites Heats Up
The plug-in marks the second release by Enjin for Minecraft after it initially released DonationCraft in 2013 in collaboration with Bukkit. Now downloaded 5.1 million times, DonationCraft allows players to grow their Minecraft servers by creating a server websiteÂ andÂ donation store.
See also: Trust No Dapp: Chainlink Launches Oracle for Provable Randomness
The new offering allows server hosts to create their own localized Minecraft economies by providing their players with tangible ownership over in-game items and currencies. It also allows for players to securely trade their assets in peer-to-peer (P2P) fashion through the server or via external chat rooms and digital trading platforms like the Enjin Marketplace.
âEnjinCraft is the beginning of a new era for sandbox games. Players now have a tangible stake in their gaming worlds, and server owners can create new kinds of addictive experiences by using branded collectibles and items with scarcity and value in the digital universe,â said Enjinâs co-founder and CTO, Witek Radomski..
Related: âDecentralized ID at All Costsâ: Adviser Quits ID2020 Over Blockchain Fixation
Enjin has also released an open-source software development kit (SDK) for Java, allowing developers to implement blockchain in Java-based mobile, desktop or web apps.
See also: CryptoWars Leaves Loom Sidechain in Pivot to âPlay-to-Earn,â Aka Betting
The gaming-focused project has been active this year, having launched its development platform on Ethereum in February. The launch enables potentially millions of developers to integrate crypto assets into games and apps without prior knowledge of coding for blockchain.
In April, Enjin announced it would be opening its crypto wallet to Chinese users ahead of a planned expansion into the Asian nation after it sought approval from Chinaâs Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Transaction Fees Decline as Network Congestion Eases
- Thailand Turns to Blockchain to Boost Renewable Energy Push
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.