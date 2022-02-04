Eni's Vaar Energi sets out $9 bln Oslo IPO

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Vaar Energi said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the Eni ENI.MI spin-off at up to 79 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.08 billion) when it goes public in Oslo this month.

($1 = 8.6999 Norwegian crowns)

