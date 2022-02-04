BioTech
ENX

Eni's Vaar Energi sets out $9 bln Oslo IPO

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Oil and gas firm Vaar Energi said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the Eni spin-off at up to 79 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.08 billion) when it goes public in Oslo this month.

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Vaar Energi said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the Eni ENI.MI spin-off at up to 79 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.08 billion) when it goes public in Oslo this month.

($1 = 8.6999 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Richard Pullin)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX MS JPM EQNR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular