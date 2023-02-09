Eni's Vaar Energi makes Arctic oil discovery

February 09, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, said on Thursday it has made an oil discovery near its Goliat field in the Arctic Barents Sea.

"The well is currently drilled to 2,958 metres measured depth and oil has been encountered in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations," Eni said in a statement.

A sidetrack well is being planned to better define the size of the discovery, it added.

"Updated information about volume estimates will be released in due course," Vaar said.

Vaar Energi is the operator of the licence with a 65% stake, while Equinor holds the remaining 35%.

