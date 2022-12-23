Eni's Vaar Energi makes Arctic gas discovery

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, has made a gas discovery near the Goliat field in the Arctic Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 9 million and 21 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, the NPD said.

"The licensees will consider tying the discovery back to existing infrastructure on the Goliat field at a later date," it added.

Operator Vaar Energi holds a 50% stake in the licence while Aker BP AKRBP.OL owns the rest.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

