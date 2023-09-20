Eni's Vaar Energi eyes output of 400,000 boed by end-2025

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Vaar Energi VAR.OL, a majority-owned unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, expects its output to rise to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2025, newly appointed CEO Nick Walker said on Wednesday.

