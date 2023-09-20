Eni's Vaar Energi eyes output of 400,000 boed by end-2025

Adds CEO statement in 3rd and 4th paragraphs

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Vaar Energi VAR.OL, a majority-owned unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, expects its output to rise to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by the end of 2025, newly appointed CEO Nick Walker said on Wednesday.

Vaar on Tuesday said it expected to produce between 210,000 and 220,000 boed in 2023.

Speaking at a conference in Oslo, Walker said Vaar's current business is on track to deliver more than 350,000 boed by the end of 2025, and that the planned takeover of rival Neptune Energy's Norwegian assets would further boosting production.

"We'll ... have the Neptune business coming in and we'll do some disposals to clean up the package on a small scale. And then when we put that together, I think the business is going to be around 400,000 barrels a day by the end of 2025," he said.

