Eni's Vaar aims to maintain high oil, gas output towards 2030

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority-owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, aims to sustain high production towards 2030, supporting its dividend payments, the company said in a strategy update on Wednesday.

Last year's $2.3 billion acquisition of Neptune Energy's assets in Norway made Vaar the third-largest operator overall and the second-largest gas producer on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"We are on track to deliver around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by end-2025 and have a clear plan for organically sustaining production at 350,000-400,000 boed towards 2030," Vaar CEO Nick Walker said in a statement.

The plan included developing more than 20 new "low risk tie back projects", all close to existing infrastructure, and drilling about 60 exploration wells over the next four years, the company said.

"As a result, we expect to unlock a free cash flow potential in a range of $4.5 billion-$8 billion over 2024-2028, underpinning attractive and predictable dividends," Walker said.

The scenario was based on an oil price between $70 and $90 per barrel.

Vaar paid a total dividend of $1.1 billion for 2023, corresponding to about 30% of its cash flow from operations (CFFO) after tax, and kept its quarterly payment for the first quarter of 2024 at $270 million, or around $0.11 per share.

On Wednesday, Vaar maintained its long-term guidance for paying out 20-30% of cash flow from operations after tax in dividend going forward. For 2024, it plans to pay around 30%.

Vaar's investor presentation showed its capital investments could average between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion in the years from 2025 to 2028, down from a range of between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion expected this year.

The company plans to spend around $200 million to $300 million on exploration per year, with its 2024 drilling program consisting of 16 exploration wells, including five in the Arctic Barents Sea.

