Eni's Renewable Business Receives New Investment From EIP

Eni S.p.A E, a global integrated energy company, is set to receive a new chunk of investment for its renewable energy business, Plenitude. The Swiss asset management firm Energy Infrastructure Partners (“EIP”) will increase its stake in Plenitude from 7.6% to 10%. The deal values Eni’s renewable energy and retail business unit, Plenitude,at more than 10 billion euros, including debt.

Eni has stated that EIP will purchase new shares issued by the company for approximately 209 million euros. E has adopted a new “satellite” strategy, wherein it will set up separate business units that are capable of drawing investor attention. The new investments will be utilized to grow the businesses further. The deal with EIP aligns with Eni’s satellite strategy.

E believes that this strategy is an ideal path toward energy transition. Eni plans to build low and zero-carbon businesses that can capture the attention of leading investors and grow organically to become sustainable on their own. Eni has also implemented this strategy on a previous deal involving KKR, a U.S.-based investment firm, that purchased a 25% stake in Enilive, its biofuel business unit. Furthermore, Eni is reportedly talking to several potential investors and seeking partners for its carbon capture and storage business.

EIP mentioned that increasing its stake in Plenitude underscores its confidence in the business.

E’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, E carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Smart Sand, Inc. SND and FuelCell Energy FCEL. Archrock and Smart Sand presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while FuelCell Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

Smart Sand, Inc. is a low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White frac sand, an ideal proppant for hydraulic fracturing and various industrial applications. The company provides proppant and other logistics services for several companies in the oil and gas industry. With sustained demand in the oil and gas market, the company is expected to see growing demand for its services, supporting a positive outlook.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smart Sand (SND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.