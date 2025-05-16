Eni's Renewable Arm Plenitude Attracts Investment Interest From Ares

Eni S.p.A E, an Italian multi-energy company, has announced that it is exploring the sale of a 20% stake in its renewable and retail business Plenitude. The company has engaged in exclusive discussions with Ares Alternative Credit Management, a leading global alternative investment manager. The deal is part of Eni’s “satellite” strategy, which focuses on creating specialized business units in the low-carbon energy space or upstream projects. These units are structured to attract investments from external financial partners.

E’s Sale of a 20% Stake in Plenitude

The sale of a 20% stake in Plenitude demonstrates Eni’s efforts to develop greener, low-carbon businesses. The company is in discussions with Ares to move forward with the deal. Notably, the negotiations related to the transaction are based on Plenitude’s equity value, which is estimated to lie between 9.8 billion and 10.2 billion euros. Eni has also stated that the value may increase further to over 12 billion euros, considering debt.

Exclusive Talks With Ares Highlight Market Interest

Eni believes that by selling small stakes in its business units, it can support capital expenditures related to low-carbon business while also maintaining its capacity to invest in upstream projects. The Italian energy firm stated that the agreement followed a rigorous and careful selection procedure, which involved several international players who expressed their interest in the company.

Eni’s exclusive discussions with Ares also underpins the interest shown by the alternative investment manager in the company. This demonstrates the attractiveness of the business model and its future growth prospects.

Under its satellite strategy, Eni has executed the sale of a stake in Plenitude, bought by Energy Infrastructure Partners (“EIP”). EIP had previously acquired a 10% stake in Plenitude via two transactions. Additionally, Eni sold a 30% interest in its biofuel unit Enilive to KKR, a U.K.-based investment firm. The company is also in talks with Malaysia’s state-owned energy firm, Petronas, to create a joint venture (JV) that will manage its oil and gas assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.

E’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

E currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Diversified Energy Company plc DEC, Expand Energy Corporation EXE and RPC, Inc. RES, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Diversified Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas producer in the United States. The company is primarily engaged in the production, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The rising demand for natural gas as a cleaner-burning fuel and an uptick in the commodity’s prices are expected to positively impact the company’s bottom line.

Expand Energy is a leading U.S.-based natural gas producer formed through the merger of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. Natural gas is expected to play an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey. Expand Energy is poised to benefit from the rising demand for natural gas as a cleaner-burning fuel. The recent rise in natural gas prices is also anticipated to positively impact EXE’s profitability.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. RPC is strongly committed to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.