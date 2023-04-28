Eni's Q1 net profit falls but beats expectations

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said its first-quarter net profit fell 11% year-on-year on the back of lower oil and gas prices compared with the first three months of 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices spiralling.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 2.91 billion euros ($1.00 billion), down from 3.27 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 2.31 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.