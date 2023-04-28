News & Insights

Eni's Q1 net profit falls but beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

April 28, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said its first-quarter net profit fell 11% year-on-year on the back of lower oil and gas prices compared with the first three months of 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices spiralling.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 2.91 billion euros ($1.00 billion), down from 3.27 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 2.31 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

