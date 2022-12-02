US Markets
ROTH

Eni's Plenitude to buy wind and solar developer PLT

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 02, 2022 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the renewable energy unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, has agreed to buy 100% of wind and solar developer PLT, it said on Friday, strengthening its presence in Italy and Spain.

PLT has a 1.6 gigawatt (GW) renewable capacity portfolio in Italy and Spain and 90,000 retail customers, Plenitude said in a statement, without providing financial details of the deal.

Italian media reported earlier this year that PLT's renewable portfolio could have a value of over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).

PLT has 400 megawatt (MW) of assets in Italy and 1.2 GW of projects under development in its home country and Spain, 60% of which are at advanced maturity stage.

"This acquisition will allow us to exceed 2 GW of net installed capacity and, in line with the targets announced to the market, we expect to reach more than 6 GW in 2025," Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti said in a statement.

Citi acted as financial adviser for Eni's subsidiary, Rothschild & Co advised PLT on the transaction.

Plenitude integrates the production of energy from 100% renewable sources, the sale of energy services and a network of charging points for electric vehicles.

Earlier this year Plenitude postponed plans to list on the Milan stock exchange due to heightened volatility in financial markets.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini and Susan Fenton)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROTH
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.