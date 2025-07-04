Eni's Plenitude Starts Construction on 200 MW Solar Park in Spain

Eni S.p.A’s E renewable energy arm, Plenitude, has launched construction of a new 200 megawatt (“MW”) solar photovoltaic park in Spain, further strengthening its foothold in the country’s clean energy sector. The project, named Entrenúcleos, is located between the municipalities of Dos Hermanas and Coria del Río in Seville, Andalusia, and is expected to be operational by 2026.

Earlier this week, Plenitude also brought online the northern block of its Renopool solar complex in Extremadura, adding 130 MW of capacity and an expected 265 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in annual renewable output.

The Entrenúcleos park will feature 326,000 solar panels across four units — Granville, Killington, Plumlee and Rickwood — each with a capacity of 50 MWp. Once completed, it is projected to produce more than 435 GWh of clean electricity annually, significantly cutting emissions and supplying power to thousands of households.

E’s Entrenúcleos Project Marks Sustainability Milestone

Plenitude is aiming to set new standards in sustainable construction through this project. In collaboration with Solarig, a company from Spain, the solar park will test structures built from green steel — a fully recycled, zero-carbon material produced domestically in the country. The company will also integrate ecological design features such as vegetation screens and islands to promote biodiversity. Moreover, an area equivalent to the footprint of the solar modules will be dedicated to sustainable farming practices, with a special focus on improving the habitat of endangered steppe birds.

E’s Entrenúcleos Underscores Commitment to Andalusia

The new solar park adds to Plenitude’s growing presence in Andalusia, where two other projects, Guillena (230 MW) and Caparacena (150 MW), are already under construction. With Entrenúcleos, the company now has around 580 MW of solar capacity under development in the region, where it also serves more than 60,000 retail customers.

The head of Renewables in Western Europe and managing director in Spain, Mariangiola Mollicone, highlighted that the Entrenúcleos project is a key milestone for Plenitude, supporting its growth targets in Spain while reinforcing long-term commitment to Andalusia, an important region in the country’s renewable energy development.

E’s Plenitude Expands its Renewable Strategy in Spain

Spain remains central to Plenitude’s renewable energy strategy, with approximately 1,300 MW of installed wind and solar capacity across regions like Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja and Catalonia. The company is currently advancing a pipeline of more than 2 gigawatts (“GW”) of projects at various stages of development across the country.

Plenitude’s long-term global goals include reaching 10 GW of installed renewable capacity and expanding its customer base to more than 11 million by 2028. The company, a subsidiary of Eni, operates in more than 15 countries and currently manages over 4 GW of renewable capacity and 21,500 EV charging points across Europe.

E currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a few better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31. The company has a Value Score of A.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the GoA added 18.7 million barrels of proved reserves and 60.6 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves. The firm is focused on strategically allocating capital toward organic projects, which should boost its production outlook. WTI has a Value Score of B.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.79. The company has a Value Score of B.

