Eni's Plenitude launches Texas solar plant to serve customer Target

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

February 03, 2023 — 06:16 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the retail and renewable energy division of Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI, has started production at its 236 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plant in Texas.

Most of the energy will be sold through a long-term contract (PPA) to U.S. retailer Target Corporation TGT.N, Plenitude said, adding this was to date the largest solar plant built by the group.

The plant, set up in just over a year, will produce an annual average of between 400 and 500 gigawatt hours (GWh) of solar energy, enough to power 45,000 households.

