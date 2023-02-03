Eni's Plenitude launches Texas solar plant to serve customer Target

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the retail and renewable energy division of Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI, has started production at its 236 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plant in Texas.

Most of the energy will be sold through a long-term contract (PPA) to U.S. retailer Target Corporation TGT.N, Plenitude said, adding this was to date the largest solar plant built by the group.

The plant, set up in just over a year, will produce an annual average of between 400 and 500 gigawatt hours (GWh) of solar energy, enough to power 45,000 households.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.