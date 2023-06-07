Eni's Plenitude completes first utility-scale battery plant in Italy

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the renewable and retail division of energy group Eni ENI.MI, said on Wednesday it had completed the construction of its first utility-scale battery plant in Italy.

The plant, which is located near the town of Assemini in the south of Sardinia, has an installed capacity of 15 megawatt (MW) and an energy storage capacity of 9 Megawatt per hour (MWh).

It is one of the first large-scale storage systems to be connected to the Italian power grid, Plenitude said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.