Eni's Plenitude to Build Solar Plant for Modine in Italy

Plenitude, the multi-energy subsidiary of Eni S.p.A E, has partnered with global thermal management company Modine for the construction of a new solar power plant in Pocenia, Udine. The photovoltaic facility will have an installed capacity of 1.585 MWp (Megawatt peak) and is expected to produce around 1.8 GWh (Gigawatt-hour) of electricity annually. The clean energy from this unit will help power Modine’s advanced thermal and cooling energy generation systems at its facilities.

The collaboration also includes the deployment of high-efficiency heat pumps and condensing boilers with capacities of 5 MW and 4.6 MW, respectively. The project will be implemented through a 10-year Energy Performance Contract (“EPC”) model, allowing Modine to access renewable power at a fixed cost without any upfront capital investment.

Eni’s Plenitude Grows Solar Capacity With Modine

Plenitude had previously installed two other solar systems for Modine — a 2.5 MWp system in Pocenia and a 1.183 MWp system in San Vito al Tagliamento, Pordenone. These efforts are aligned with Plenitude’s broader strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

The company currently operates in over 15 countries, managing more than 4 GW of renewable electricity capacity and supplying energy and energy services to over 10 million customers. It also boasts a growing network of 21,500 electric vehicle charging points. Plenitude aims to triple its renewable energy generation to 10 GW by 2028.

Modine’s Sustainability Drive Gains Momentum

Founded in 1916, Modine has a longstanding reputation for engineering advanced thermal solutions across commercial, industrial and mobile sectors. Sustainability is at the core of its operations. The company actively develops technologies that cut emissions, lower energy usage and enhance quality of life.

A signatory to the UN Global Compact, Modine embraces ethical, environmentally responsible business practices. The new solar project with Plenitude further underscores its mission of “Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World,” aligning industrial development with sustainability goals.

E currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a few better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31. The company has a Value Score of A.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the GoA added 18.7 million barrels of proved reserves and 60.6 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves. The firm is focused on strategically allocating capital toward organic projects, which should boost its production outlook. WTI has a Value Score of B.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.79. The company has a Value Score of B.

