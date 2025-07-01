Eni's Plenitude Begins Operations at Its Largest Solar Park in Spain

Eni S.p.A’s E energy transition-focused subsidiary, Plenitude, has initiated operations at the northern block of its Renopool photovoltaic complex in Solana de los Barros, Badajoz (Extremadura), Spain. The operational block has an installed capacity of approximately 130 megawatts (MW) and consists of three solar plants, which are expected to generate more than 265 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.

This marks a milestone for Plenitude as Renopool becomes the company’s largest solar project globally. Once the full project, comprising seven photovoltaic plants across two blocks, reaches completion by the end of 2025, it will have a total installed capacity of 330 MW.

Renopool to Anchor Plenitude’s Solar Expansion

The Renopool development is a key component of Plenitude’s growth strategy in Spain. Mariangiola Mollicone, head of Renewables in Western Europe of Plenitude and managing director of Eni Plenitude Renewables Spain, considers the connection of the first block to the grid to be a milestone in advancing the company’s renewable energy objectives in the country.

With continued progress on the Villarino solar park in Castilla y León and the Guillena park in Andalusia, Plenitude has now achieved a total installed capacity of approximately 1,300 MW in Spain.

Local Partnerships and Biodiversity Commitments

Plenitude attributes the successful commissioning of Renopool’s first block to effective collaboration with its main contractor, OHLA, and regional and municipal authorities, including the City Council of Badajoz and various departments of the Extremadura Regional Government.

Alongside the energy development, Plenitude has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote biodiversity and protect native fauna. It has signed a five-year research agreement with the University of Extremadura to monitor soil quality and wildlife. The company is also managing over 100 hectares of land to support conservation efforts for local steppe bird species.

Future Targets and Global Strategy

Backed by Eni, Plenitude currently operates in more than 15 countries with a business model that integrates renewable energy production, energy retailing to over 10 million customers in Europe, and a growing electric vehicle charging network comprising 21,500 points.

With more than 4 GW of installed renewable capacity globally, Plenitude aims to reach 10 GW by 2028 and expand its customer base to over 11 million. In Spain, the company is targeting over 2 GW of future installed renewable capacity across various technologies.

The Renopool launch underscores Plenitude’s commitment to driving the energy transition across Europe, while contributing to Spain’s decarbonization goals and regional economic development.

