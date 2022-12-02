Eni's Plenitude agrees to buy wind and solar developer PLT

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the renewable energy unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, said on Friday it had agreed to buy 100% of wind and solar developer PLT, strengthening its presence in Italy and Spain.

PLT has a 1.6 GW renewable capacity portfolio in Italy and Spain and 90,000 retail customers, Plenitude said in a statement without providing financial details for the deal.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this week the deal could be worth more than 500 million euros ($525.75 million).

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

