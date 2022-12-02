Eni's Plenitude agrees to buy wind and solar developer PLT

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 02, 2022 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the renewable energy unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI, said on Friday it had agreed to buy 100% of wind and solar developer PLT, strengthening its presence in Italy and Spain.

PLT has a 1.6 GW renewable capacity portfolio in Italy and Spain and 90,000 retail customers, Plenitude said in a statement without providing financial details for the deal.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this week the deal could be worth more than 500 million euros ($525.75 million).

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.