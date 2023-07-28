News & Insights

Eni's net profit falls 49% on weaker energy prices

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

July 28, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said its second-quarter adjusted net profit dropped 49% from last year reflecting falling oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.94 billion euros ($2.13 billion) down from a bumper result of 3.81 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 1.6 billion euros.

Eni said it would continue its buy-back programme worth 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.