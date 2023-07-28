Eni's net profit falls 49% on weaker energy prices

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said its second-quarter adjusted net profit dropped 49% from last year reflecting falling oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.94 billion euros ($2.13 billion) down from a bumper result of 3.81 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 1.6 billion euros.

Eni said it would continue its buy-back programme worth 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

