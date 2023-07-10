News & Insights

Eni's JV GreenIT signs deal to start up four solar projects in Italy

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

July 10, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Eni-led ENI.MI renewable energy joint venture GreenIT has signed a deal with UK-based Hive Energy and SunLeonard Energy to build up four agri-voltaic solar projects in Italy, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The new sites, will have an overall capacity of up to 200 mega watts (MW) and will be located in the central and southern regions of Lazio, Apulia, and Sicily.

The solar panels structures will be installed on arable land and raised above ground level to lever the synergies between agriculture and the production of renewable energy, Eni said.

GreenIT is owned by Eni's renewable and retail unit Plenitude for 51% and by CDP Equity for the remaining 49%.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

