Eni's (E) Plenitude Secures 80% Stake in US Solar Farm Trio

Eni SpA’s E renewables arm, Plenitude, has taken a significant step in expanding its U.S. solar portfolio with the acquisition of an 80% stake in three solar photovoltaic plants. The deal, announced on Wednesday, involves the purchase from EDP Renewables and encompasses the Timber Road and Blue Harvest solar farms in Ohio, along with the Cattlemen plant in Texas, covering a vast expanse of 1,500 hectares.

Plenitude's share in this venture amounts to an impressive 272 megawatt alternating current (MWac) out of the total 340 MWac installed capacity across the three solar farms. These strategic additions are expected to contribute more than 800 MW hours/year of clean power to the U.S. energy grid.

The move aligns with Plenitude's ambition to achieve 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in the United States, contributing to its global target of 7 GW by 2026. Stefano Goberti, the CEO of Plenitude, expressed the company's satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing the positive impact on their overall capacity and the advancement of clean energy goals.

While the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed by Plenitude, EDP Renewables revealed last week that the enterprise value for the 80% stake is estimated at $400 million.

For EDP Renewables, this transaction is part of its 2023-2026 asset rotation program, progressing at more than 25% completion, according to CEO Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade. The deal underscores both companies' commitment to adapting and evolving within the rapidly changing landscape of the renewable energy sector.

