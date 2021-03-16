Eni's (E) Affiliate Gets Approval for Subsea Life Extension

Eni SpA’s E affiliate VårEnergi recently received a nod from the Norwegian offshore safety authority for using the Marulk field’s subsea facilities beyond their original operating life. The facilities are currently operating in the Norwegian Sea.

The previous consent for the subsea operation was scheduled to expire on Dec 31, 2021. The regulatory authority has granted the requisition of VårEnergi, wherein Eni holds a 69.85% stake, to continue the recovery process in the remaining Marulk field reserves till Dec 31, 2030.

The field is located 25 kilometers southwest of the Norne field, at 370 meters water depth, where production commenced in 2012. It was discovered in 1992, and received development and operation approval in 2010. The field is tied back to the floating production, storage, and offloading vessel Norne, from which the commodity is transported to the Kårstø terminal.

Production from Norwegian assets constitutes a significant portion of Eni’s total output. Importantly, its key upstream projects in Norway and other projects in Algeria, Mexico, and Egypt are expected to enable the company to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 4% in production from 2021 through 2024.

While VårEnergi is the operator of the natural gas project with a 20% stake in the field, it has Equinor ASA EQNR, Ineos and DNO ASA as partners with 33%, 30% and 17% interests, respectively.

Eni’s shares have rallied 75.1% in the past year compared with 69.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.

