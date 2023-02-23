Eni's adjusted net profit more than doubles in 2022

February 23, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Thursday its adjusted net profit rose to 13.3 billion euros in 2022, more than doubling compared with the previous year on the back of strong oil and gas prices.

In the fourth quarter the adjusted net profit came in at 2.5 billion euros, just above an analyst consensus of 2.49 billion euros published on the group's website.

