Eni's adjusted net profit more than doubles in 2022

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Thursday its adjusted net profit rose to 13.3 billion euros in 2022, more than doubling compared with the previous year on the back of strong oil and gas prices.

In the fourth quarter the adjusted net profit came in at 2.5 billion euros, just above an analyst consensus of 2.49 billion euros published on the group's website.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.