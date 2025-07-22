Enigmatig Limited Reports 112.1% Increase in Corporate Services Income and Returns to Profitability with $1.2M Net Profit

Enigmatig Limited reports 112.1% increase in corporate services income and a return to profitability with US$1.2M net profit.

Enigmatig Limited reported significant growth in its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with corporate services income soaring by 112.1% to US$2.9 million compared to US$1.4 million in the prior year. The company achieved a net profit of US$1.2 million, reversing a net loss of US$0.1 million from the same period last year, and gross profit increased by 192.1% to US$2.2 million. The company, which specializes in cross-border licensing solutions, also completed an IPO on the NYSE American in June 2025, raising approximately US$15 million to bolster its financial position and support future growth initiatives, including the expansion of its RegTech services. CEO Desmond Foo highlighted the strong performance and the company’s strategic focus on global expansion and innovation, while CFO Mingwen Teo emphasized improved profitability metrics and operational efficiencies.

Potential Positives

Corporate services income increased significantly by 112.1% year-on-year to US$2.9 million, indicating strong client momentum and a growing market presence.

Net profit reached US$1.2 million, marking a significant turnaround from the prior year's loss, demonstrating improved financial health and operational efficiency.

The successful initial public offering on the NYSE American raised approximately US$15.0 million, enhancing the company's capital position and growth prospects.

Establishment of a presence across key international markets with multiple offices supports global operations and positions the company for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Increase in total liabilities from US$1.7 million to US$2.6 million may raise concerns about financial stability.

Despite a return to profitability, the previous net loss of US$0.1 million indicates potential past financial instability.

Onboarding only five RegTech services clients may signal slower-than-expected growth in a key service area.

FAQ

What is the corporate services income growth percentage for Enigmatig?

The corporate services income increased by 112.1% year-on-year to US$2.9 million.

How much net profit did Enigmatig report?

Enigmatig reported a net profit of US$1.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Which international markets has Enigmatig established a presence in?

Enigmatig has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, and a representative desk in Bangkok.

What are Enigmatig's primary services in RegTech?

Enigmatig offers KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring services integrated into its proprietary CRM platform.

When did Enigmatig complete its initial public offering?

Enigmatig completed its initial public offering on the NYSE American in June 2025.

Full Release

Corporate services income increased significantly by 112.1% YoY to US$2.9M on new client momentum









Net profit reached US$1.2M, reflecting a return to profitability







SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enigmatig Limited (NYSE American: EGG) ("Enigmatig" or the "Company"), an international consultancy firm providing one-stop cross-border licensing solutions and related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025.







First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights









Total corporate services income increased by 112.1% to US$2.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with US$1.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.



Cost of sales remained stable at US$0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with US$0.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.



Gross profit increased by 192.1% to US$2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with US$0.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.



Profit from operations was US$1.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of US$0.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.



Net profit was US$1.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, marking a significant turnaround from a net loss of US$0.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.













Business Updates









In June 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering on the NYSE American, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$15.0 million, including proceeds from the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company has established a presence across key international markets, with four offices located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London, as well as a representative desk in Bangkok. These locations support the Company’s global operations and enhance its ability to serve a diverse and growing client base.



During the six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company consistently expanded its client roster for regtech services (“RegTech”), including KYC, AML and transaction monitoring functions, which are integrated into the Company’s proprietary CRM platform. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had completed onboarding for five RegTech services clients, following the initial rollout of these services in late 2024. The Company is actively marketing its RegTech offerings to both new and existing clients, positioning RegTech as a strategic growth pillar for the future.











Desmond Foo, Founder and CEO of Enigmatig, commented, "We are incredibly encouraged by our performance in the first half of fiscal 2025, particularly as we navigated a dynamic and fast-evolving business environment. Our successful listing on the NYSE American in June marked a pivotal milestone, not just in terms of capital markets access, but as a strong reaffirmation of Enigmatig’s long-term vision for bold, global expansion. With this solid foundation, we are advancing our strategic priorities with clarity and conviction: expanding our international footprint, deepening our value proposition through innovation and technology, pursuing selective M&A opportunities, and investing in global talent to better serve our diverse, growing client base."





Mingwen Teo, the Company’s Director and CFO, added, "We delivered a strong financial performance in the first six months of fiscal 2025, with revenue more than doubling year-on-year and profitability significantly improving across all key metrics. Our operating leverage is beginning to materialize, as demonstrated by gross margin expansion driven by more efficient absorption of fixed costs over a larger revenue base. Following our IPO, we also strengthened our capital position, providing the financial flexibility to invest in future growth, accelerate development of our technology platforms, and create long-term value for our shareholders."







First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results









Corporate Services Income







Corporate services income grew by 112.1% year-on-year to US$2.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, up from US$1.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The increase was driven by strong momentum in both license application and renewal services and corporate secretarial and other services.





The table below sets forth the breakdown of our corporate services income for the periods indicated:















For the Six Months Ended March 31,

















2024













2025















US$





%









US$





%











Corporate services income:































License application and renewal services





441,118





32.3%









1,138,271





39.3%









Corporate secretarial and other services





926,227





67.7%









1,761,745





60.7%











Total









1,367,345









100.0













2,900,016









100.0













































License application and renewal services







.



Income from license application and renewal services increased by 158.0% to US$1.1 million, compared to US$0.4 in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily driven by a higher number of projects, supported by an expanding client base.



Income from license application and renewal services increased by 158.0% to US$1.1 million, compared to US$0.4 in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily driven by a higher number of projects, supported by an expanding client base.







Corporate secretarial and other services







.



Income from corporate secretarial and other services rose by 90.2% to US$1.8 million from US$0.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. This was mainly attributable to increased new client engagements, particularly from larger accounts with higher average revenue contributions.









Cost of Sales







Cost of sales was US$0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to US$0.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The Company’s cost of sales primarily comprises staff costs, license application and renewal services costs, and corporate secretarial and related services costs. While total costs increased year-over-year, the Company benefited from economies of scale, with fixed costs more efficiently absorbed across a larger revenue base.







Gross Profit







Gross profit jumped by 192.1% to US$2.2 million from US$0.7 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin for the first half of fiscal year 2025 expanded significantly to 74.8%, compared to 54.3% in the same period of fiscal year 2024, reflecting improved operating leverage and enhanced service efficiency.







Operating Expenses







Operating expenses totaled US$0.9 million, in line with US$0.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024, despite the inclusion of the professional service fees associated with the Company’s initial public offering.







Profit from Operations







Profit from operations reached US$1.2 million, a substantial turnaround from an operating loss of US$0.2 million in the corresponding period of fiscal year 2024.







Other Income







Other income totaled US$0.2 million, compared to US$0.02 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by one-off income of US$0.1 million and unrealized foreign exchange gains of US$0.06 million.







Net Profit







The Company reported net profit of US$1.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, marking a return to profitability from a net loss of US$0.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.







Cash and Cash Equivalents







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$3.4 million, compared with US$1.6 million as of September 30, 2024, strengthening its financial position following its successful IPO.







About Enigmatig Limited







Enigmatig is an international business enabler dedicated to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieve their international ambitions. Since 2010, we have connected businesses with the expertise, infrastructure, and regulatory support needed to succeed in cross-border markets.





With deep capabilities in FX brokerage consultancy, licensing, RegTech, FinTech, and corporate services, Enigmatig delivers tailored solutions across the full business lifecycle – from company incorporation to ongoing compliance. Our experienced team specializes in navigating complex regulatory environments across global financial hubs and key offshore centers, including London, Cyprus, and Belize





Headquartered in Singapore with a strategic presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, and a representative desk in Bangkok, Enigmatig supports a diverse and growing international client base.





For more information, please visit:



https://enigmatig.com









Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable or similar terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Enigmatig Investor Relations





Email:



investors@enigmatig.com

























ENIGMATIG LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

























As of

















September 30,









2024













March 31,









2025









































ASSETS

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,593,037









$





3,375,833









Accounts receivable, net









1,081,866













592,128









Contract assets









528,342













85,416









Other current assets









153,241













240,379











Total current assets













3,356,486

















4,293,756













Non-current assets































Property and equipment, net









731













217,503









Right-of-use assets, net









104,911













845,235









Deposits









21,549













181,192











Total non-current assets













127,191

















1,243,930













Total assets









$









3,483,677













$









5,537,686









































LIABILITIES

































Current liabilities































Accounts payable





$





327,992









$





384,825









Accrual and other liabilities









205,875













150,781









Contract liabilities









1,048,934













972,490









Operating lease liabilities, current









58,561













295,042









Income taxes payable









28,230













281,207











Total current liabilities













1,669,592

















2,084,345













Non-current liabilities































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









33,557













538,001











Total non-current liabilities













33,557

















538,001













Total liabilities









$









1,703,149













$









2,622,346





















































ENIGMATIG LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

























As of

















September 30,









2024













March 31,









2025









































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Class A ordinary shares, US$0.000002 par value, 17,500,000,000 shares authorized, 9,250,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024









19













19









Class B ordinary shares, US$0.000002 par value, 7,500,000,000 shares authorized, 15,750,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024









31













31









Additional paid-in capital





$





117,320









$





117,320









Retained earnings









1,519,286













2,752,846









Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









143,872













45,125











Total shareholders’ equity













1,780,528















2,915,345







































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$









3,483,677













$









5,437,686





















































ENIGMATIG LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

























For the Six Months Ended March 31,

















2024













2025







































Corporate services income





$





1,367,345









$





2,900,016









Cost of sales









(624,227)













(729,724)











Gross profit













743,118

















2,170,292









































Operating expenses:































Payroll and employee benefits









(210,950)













(217,665)









Depreciation expenses









(2,954)













(8,273)









Operating lease expenses









(49,084)













(38,662)









Other operating expenses









(644,775)













(659,126)











Total operating expenses













(907,763





)

















(923,726





)













Profit/(loss) from operations













(164,645





)

















1,246,566









































Other income:































Other income, net









21,556













244,337











Total other income













21,556

















244,337







































Profit/(loss) before tax expense









(143,089)













1,490,903









Income tax expense









-













(257,343)











Net profit/(loss)













(143,089





)

















1,233,560









































Other comprehensive income:































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income tax









58,265













(98,747)











Total comprehensive income/(loss)









$









(84,824





)













$









1,134,813









































Net Income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders































Basic and diluted









(0.01)













0.05







































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share































Basic and diluted









25,000,000













25,000,000



































