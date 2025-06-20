Enigmatig Limited Completes IPO, Increases Gross Proceeds to $15 Million with Over-Allotment Exercise

Enigmatig Limited completed its IPO, raising $15 million, with additional shares purchased by underwriters.

Enigmatig Limited, an international consultancy firm specializing in cross-border licensing solutions, announced the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on June 20, 2025. The offering included the exercise of an over-allotment option, leading to the sale of an additional 160,000 shares at $5.00 each, raising total proceeds to approximately $15.03 million from 3,005,200 Class A shares sold. Prime Number Capital, LLC served as the sole bookrunner for the offering, which is based on an SEC-effective registration statement. Enigmatig aims to enable small and medium enterprises to expand internationally, offering expertise in various financial sectors and maintaining a global presence with headquarters in Singapore and operations in key financial markets.

Potential Positives

Enigmatig Limited successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising gross proceeds of US$15,026,000, which enhances its financial position and market presence.

The exercise of the over-allotment option resulted in the sale of an additional 160,000 shares, demonstrating strong demand for the company's stock.

The firm commitment basis of the offering indicates confidence from underwriters, which can positively influence investor perception and credibility in the market.

The company's strategic positioning as a business enabler for international enterprises highlights its potential for growth and diversification in a competitive sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty, as the Company cannot assure that its expectations will turn out to be correct.



The need to caution investors about potential material differences between anticipated results and actual outcomes could undermine investor confidence.



The emphasis on being an international consultancy in complex regulatory environments may raise concerns about potential legal and compliance challenges in various jurisdictions.

FAQ

What is Enigmatig Limited's IPO announcement?

Enigmatig Limited recently completed its initial public offering, increasing total shares sold to 3,005,200 and gross proceeds to US$15,026,000.

Who was the bookrunner for the IPO?

Prime Number Capital, LLC acted as the sole bookrunner for Enigmatig Limited's initial public offering.

How can I obtain the final prospectus for the IPO?

The final prospectus can be obtained from Prime Number Capital via email or standard mail, or from the SEC’s website.

What services does Enigmatig Limited provide?

Enigmatig offers cross-border licensing solutions, regulatory support, FX brokerage consultancy, and corporate services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Where is Enigmatig Limited headquartered?

Enigmatig Limited is headquartered in Singapore with a strategic presence in various international financial hubs including London and Hong Kong.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enigmatig Limited (NYSE American: EGG) ("Enigmatig" or the "Company"), an international consultancy firm providing one-stop cross-border licensing solutions and related services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced initial public offering (the "IPO") and the sole bookrunner, on behalf of the underwriters, has exercised the over-allotment opinion in part to purchase an additional 160,000 shares of common stock from the Company at the IPO price of US$5.00 per share.





After giving effect to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total number of Class A ordinary shares sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 3,005,200 Class A ordinary shares and the gross proceeds increased to US$15,026,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.





The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Prime Number Capital, LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.





A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Prime Number Capital, LLC by email at info@pncps.com or via standard mail to Prime Number Capital, LLC, 12 E 49th St, Floor 27, New York, NY 10017. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus can also be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Enigmatig Limited







Enigmatig is an international business enabler that empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their international ambitions. Since 2010, we have connected businesses with the expertise, infrastructure, and regulatory support needed to succeed in cross-border markets.





With deep capabilities in FX brokerage consultancy, licensing, RegTech, FinTech, and corporate services, Enigmatig delivers tailored solutions across the business lifecycle – from company incorporation to ongoing compliance. Our experienced team specialises in navigating complex regulatory environments across global financial hubs and key offshore centres, including London, Cyprus, and Belize.





Headquartered in Singapore with a strategic presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, and a representative desk in Bangkok, Enigmatig supports a diverse international client base.





For more information, please visit: https://enigmatig.com







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







