Eni working with Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca on retail-renewable spinoff - sources

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI has picked Goldman Sachs GS.N and Mediobanca MDBI.MI to work on the planned spinoff of its new retail and renewable business, two sources said.

In April Eni approved the launch of a strategic project to list or sell a minority stake in the unit as part of the company's energy transition strategy.

The business, which includes renewable power generation and energy sales to customers, could be worth in the region of 10 billion euros ($12 billion), a source previously said.

Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca declined to comment. Eni said it did not comment on market rumours.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

