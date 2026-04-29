Eni vs. Equinor: Which Energy Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

In the energy space, Eni S.p.A. E and Equinor ASA EQNR represent two distinct strategic approaches within the global oil and gas industry. While both companies benefit from a supportive macro backdrop, driven by elevated oil and gas prices, differences in their operational focus, growth visibility and valuation make for an interesting comparison.

Over the past year, Eni’s stock has climbed 90.3%, outperforming the broader industry’s 43.7% return and Equinor’s 66.9% rally.

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However, price performance alone does not fully capture long-term investment potential. A deeper look at business fundamentals, growth drivers and financial positioning provides better clarity on which stock may offer more value at the current levels.

E’s Growth Advantage

Eni stands out for its strong upstream growth momentum and expanding resource base. The company entered 2026 with robust operational performance, reporting approximately 9% year-over-year growth in hydrocarbon production in the first quarter. This increase was supported by project start-ups and improved operational efficiency.

Eni made significant exploration progress, discovering nearly 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent across key regions such as Angola, Egypt and Indonesia. These discoveries are particularly valuable as many are located near existing infrastructure, allowing for faster and more cost-efficient development. This combination of rising production and expanding reserves strengthens long-term production visibility.

A key pillar of Eni’s strategy is the expansion of its gas and LNG value chain. The company’s key developments, including gas exports from Congo LNG Phase 2 and the onset of production at Angola’s Quiluma field, demonstrate its ability to quickly monetize its assets. The upcoming joint venture with Petronas in Southeast Asia is expected to unlock value from its gas portfolio. By integrating upstream production with LNG infrastructure, Eni enhances margins, stabilizes cash flows and strengthens its position in a growing global gas market.

EQNR’s Core Strengths

Equinor offers a more focused and regionally anchored growth profile, with its operations heavily concentrated in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). This region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total production, making it the cornerstone of its upstream business.

At the end of 2025, production from the NCS increased 2% from the prior-year reported level. This was supported by field developments such as Johan Castberg and Halten East, along with stable output from Johan Sverdrup. The company plans to continue leveraging this region, allocating around 60% of its 2026 capital expenditure toward Norwegian projects.

Equinor’s development strategy emphasizes low-cost tiebacks to existing infrastructure, which helps maintain low breakeven levels and improve returns. Additionally, the company’s focus on enhanced recovery techniques and near-field exploration supports steady production growth and cash flow stability.

Favorable Macro Backdrop Supporting Both Eni & Equinor

The macroeconomic environment is increasingly supportive for both Eni and Equinor, driven by a sharp rise in energy price expectations. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Brent crude prices are projected to average $96 per barrel in 2026, significantly higher than earlier estimates of $50-$60 per barrel. This increase is largely attributed to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Higher crude prices are especially beneficial for both companies, given their strong exposure to upstream operations. For Eni, elevated oil prices enhance cash flow generation, while its geographically diversified asset base helps mitigate region-specific risks. Equinor is similarly positioned to benefit, as it plans to increase production, allowing it to capitalize on higher commodity prices and boost earnings.

Natural gas dynamics further strengthen the outlook. The Middle East conflict has disrupted key LNG infrastructure, including significant capacity loss at QatarEnergy facilities, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to push gas prices higher, particularly in Europe. As a major supplier of natural gas to the region, Equinor stands to benefit from stronger demand and improved pricing.

Overall, the combination of higher oil and gas prices, supply disruptions and strong operational positioning creates a favorable macro backdrop for both Eni and Equinor, supporting improved profitability and shareholder returns.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

Rising geopolitical tensions have introduced a risk premium into energy prices, supporting earnings expectations across the sector. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eni’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved higher, reflecting improving investor sentiment and stronger commodity price assumptions.

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Meanwhile, Equinor has seen downward revisions in earnings estimates despite a stable operational performance. This divergence suggests that the market currently has greater confidence in Eni’s near-term earnings trajectory.

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Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Eni trades at a premium compared with Equinor. The stock carries a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.91, significantly higher than Equinor’s 3.01.

This indicates that investors are willing to pay more for Eni, reflecting stronger confidence in its growth prospects, integrated gas strategy and ability to generate higher returns in a favorable commodity environment.



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Final Verdict: Growth Visibility vs. Valuation Comfort

Both companies present attractive investment cases, but they appeal to different investor preferences. Eni stands out for its strong upstream growth, expanding resource base and integrated LNG strategy, all of which provide better upside potential.

Equinor, alternatively, offers stability through its low-cost operations in the NCS and its strategic position as a key gas supplier to Europe.

Despite both stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Eni trades at a premium valuation. This reflects investors' willingness to pay more for its superior growth outlook. In contrast, Equinor’s lower valuation suggests that while it remains fundamentally solid, the market assigns it a more moderate growth trajectory. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

At present, Eni appears to have the edge due to its stronger growth visibility and favorable earnings revisions. However, Equinor remains a reliable choice for investors prioritizing stability and lower valuation risks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.