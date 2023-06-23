Eni, Var agree to buy Neptune Energy in a $4.9 bln deal

MILAN, June 23 xx (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI and its Norwegian unit Var VAR.OL have agreed to buy private-equity backed Neptune Energy in a deal valuing the assets of the gas and oil producer $4.9 billion including debt, the two groups said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Eni-controlled Var Energy VAR.OL will purchase Neptune's activities in Norway, while the German activities of the target company will be carved out before the deal.

The acquisition fits into the Italian group's strategy to increase the share of natural gas and could boost the outlook of its gas and LNG division.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

