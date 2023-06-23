Eni, Vaar agree to buy Neptune Energy in $4.9 bln deal

Adds detail on deal structure, background on Neptune

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI and its Norwegian unit Vaar VAR.OL have agreed to buy private-equity backed Neptune Energy in a deal valuing the assets of the gas and oil producer at $4.9 billion including debt, the two groups said on Friday.

The acquisition fits the Italian group's plan to increase natural gas to 60% of its hydrocarbon production by 2030 and is expected to increase its earnings immediately, Eni said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Eni will acquire Neptune's entire portfolio other than its operations in Germany and Norway.

The German operations will be carved out prior to the Eni transaction and the Norwegian operations will be acquired by Vaar directly from Neptune in a separate deal, the two groups said in a statement.

The part of Neptune that will go to Eni will have an value of around $2.6 billion including $500 million in net debt, while the Neptune Norway business will have an enterprise value of around $2.3 billion, the groups said.

Neptune's other operations are located in Britain, the Netherlands, Algeria, Indonesia and elsewhere.

Neptune is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group CG.O and CVC Capital Partners.

