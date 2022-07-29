Eni ups investor rewards after Q2 net profit jump

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Italian energy group Eni on Friday raised its share buy-back plans for this year and approved a new share purchase programme for 2023 after reporting a jump in profits in the second quarter on the back of soaring oil prices.

Adds details, background

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI on Friday raised its share buy-back plans for this year and approved a new share purchase programme for 2023 after reporting a jump in profits in the second quarter on the back of soaring oil prices.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.8 billion euros from 0.93 billion euros a year ago to beat a 3.27 billion euro consensus.

"Based on these robust results and our updated market outlook, we are enhancing shareholders' distribution by raising

the 2022 share buy-back to 2.4 billion euros," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

It also approved a new buy-back programme for a minimum of 1.1 billion euros with a possible upside of up to 2.5 billion euros.

Eni lifted its guidance for adjusted cash flow before working capital at replacement cost to 20 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters