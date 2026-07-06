Eni & UKAEA Partner to Unlock Fusion Energy Growth Through RH3OVA JV

Eni S.p.A. E has taken a strategic step toward the future of clean energy by forming a joint venture ("JV") with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority ("UKAEA") to commercialize services supporting the global fusion energy industry. Named RH3OVA, the UK-based venture combines UKAEA's decades of expertise in tritium fuel-cycle technologies with Eni's large-scale industrial capabilities.

The JV will provide end-to-end consultancy and operational services covering the fusion fuel cycle, from feasibility studies to deployment and operational support. This initiative builds on the companies' existing collaboration on the H3AT Tritium Loop Facility and strengthens Eni's presence in the next-generation energy landscape.

RH3OVA expands Eni's exposure beyond conventional oil and gas into an emerging energy market. As fuel-cycle management remains one of the key barriers to commercial fusion, the partnership enables Eni to leverage UKAEA's world-leading fuel-cycle expertise while sharing development risks and accelerating innovation without bearing the full cost independently.

The JV aligns with Eni's broader strategy of investing in technologies that can diversify future earnings and strengthen long-term growth. As demand for fusion engineering, operational support and fuel-cycle expertise grows, RH3OVA positions Eni to capture emerging opportunities, while strengthening its innovation-driven business model. Although financial benefits are expected over the longer term, the partnership enhances Eni's ability to generate additional cash flow while reinforcing its appeal to investors.

Eni currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Aker BP ASA AKRBY, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE. AKRBY and VIST currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while CVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aker BP operates major hubs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula, while also holding an ownership stake in Johan Sverdrup. AKRBY has broadened its exploration footprint by acquiring a 19% interest in promising licenses such as Grosbeak, Swisher, Toppand and Rover.

Operating across 205,600 acres in Vaca Muerta, Argentina's leading shale basin, Vista is positioned for substantial long-term growth. Backed by these extensive assets, VIST targets a daily production capacity of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2030.

Cenovus drives integrated oil and gas operations across Canada and the United States through its upstream assets and downstream refineries. To increase production and enhance cash flow, CVE is advancing key growth initiatives, including the Christina Lake North and Sunrise expansions, the West White Rose offshore project and Foster Creek optimizations.

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aker BP Asa - Unsponsored ADR (AKRBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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