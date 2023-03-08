Commodities

Eni to supply biofuel to Italian logistics group Spinelli

March 08, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Energy group Eni ENI.MI has signed a two-year contract with Italy's Spinelli to power the trucks of the logistic group with a diesel fuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials.

The biofuel is produced from waste raw materials, vegetable residue and oils processed in Eni's bio refineries in the Sicilian town of Gela and in Venice, the group said on Wednesday.

The contract is part of Eni's strategy to develop sustainable transport services through its new dedicated company dubbed Eni Sustainable Mobility.

The setting up of Eni Sustainable Mobility in January follows the creation of Plenitude, the group's unit dedicated to renewable energies, in 2021.

