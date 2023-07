Eni to sign deal with Chevron to take over Indonesia project - SKK Migas chief

By Fransiska Nangoy

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI will sign a deal with Chevron Corp CVX.N later on Tuesday to take over the U.S. firm's stake in the Indonesia Deepwater Development project, the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator said.

The deal will be signed around 9:30 am UK time, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

The development plan for the project will be adjusted to integrate the development of a few existing blocks operated by Eni with IDD, Dwi said.

The IDD project, located in the Makassar Strait, includes the Bangka, Gendalo and Gehem gas fields.

Operator Chevron has a 62% interest in the Bangka project and about 63% in the Gendalo-Gehem project.

Eni is already a partner in the project, along with Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina and China's Sinopec 600028.SS.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.