Eni to sign deal with Chevron to take over Indonesia project - SKK Migas chief

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI will sign a deal with Chevron Corp CVX.N later on Tuesday to take over the U.S. firm's stake in the Indonesia Deepwater Development project, the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator said.

The deal will be signed at 9:30 am UK time, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

