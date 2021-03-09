Eni to sell its Pakistan assets to Prime International Oil&Gas Company

Eni said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its assets in Pakistan to Prime International Oil&Gas Company, to further its plans to sell non-core businesses and simplify the company's portfolio.

Prime International is a new company formed by former local employees of the oil and gas group and Hub Power Company Ltd, the largest Independent Pakistani Power Producer, the statement said.

