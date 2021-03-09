Eni to sell its Pakistan assets to Prime International Oil&Gas Company

MILANO, March 9 (Reuters) - Eni said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its assets in Pakistan to Prime International Oil&Gas Company, to further its plans to sell non-core businesses and simplify the company's portfolio.

Prime International is a new company formed by former local employees of the oil and gas group and Hub Power Company Ltd, the largest Independent Pakistani Power Producer, the statement said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti) ((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;)) Keywords: ENI M&A/PAKISTAN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.