Eni to receive reduced gas volumes from Gazprom on Monday

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said it will receive on Monday about 21 million cubic meters of gas from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM, less than the average volumes of the last few days.

Eni said in a note on its website that in the last few days its had received a daily volume of about 32 million cubic meters.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany has entered a planned maintenance shut down, prompting concerns about gas supplies to Europe if the outage is extended.

