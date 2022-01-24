Eni to list Norway unit Vaar Energi in Oslo IPO

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI and Norwegian private-equity firm HitecVision said on Monday they plan to list their Vaar Energi oil and gas joint venture in Oslo.

The initial public offering, which has been discussed for several months, would take Vaar public on Euronext's ENX.PA Norwegian stock market.

Vaar was not immediately available for additional comment.

Sources with knowledge of the plans have previously estimated a valuation of between $10 billion and $15 billion for Vaar Energi, which would make it one of the largest new stock market entrants in Oslo of all time.

"The IPO is expected to consist of a sale of existing shares by Vår Energi's existing shareholders, Eni and HitecVision, who currently own 69.85% and 30.15%, respectively, of Vaar Energi's outstanding shares," the firms said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

